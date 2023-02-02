ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
CBS News

Suspected serial killer found guilty in slaying of teen in 1974

Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty by a southwest Washington jury for slaying 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland, Oregon, nearly 50 years ago.After about 90 minutes of deliberation Wednesday, the Clark County jury found Forrest guilty of first-degree murder, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported.Morrison's remains were discovered Oct. 12, 1974, by members of a hunting party in a densely wooded area of Dole Valley in eastern Clark County. The remains weren't identified until 2015 when her DNA was discovered on the grip of a dart gun found at Forrest's home, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Prosecutors filed the murder charge against...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy