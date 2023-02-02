Read full article on original website
Police: Suspects crash into, steal from Fat Tire Farm in Portland
Authorities are searching for two men who allegedly stole from Fat Tire Farm after backing a van into and damaging the Portland bicycle shop early Monday morning.
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement officers took someone into custody on harassment and firearm charges Sunday night after an hours-long standoff in Clackamas County. The incident had Southeast Bristol Park Drive closed near Altamont Summit. Our reporter at the scene said the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office called for someone...
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Vancouver KFC worker arrested for allegedly firing gun during argument with customers
A local KFC employee was arrested on Jan. 24 in connection to an alleged shooting that occurred outside a Vancouver KFC restaurant on the 5500 block of Gher Road on Jan. 4.
Man dies in parking lot from apparent shooting in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died following a shooting in Portland's Mill Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland Police. Investigators say the victim was shot in a parking lot on Southeast Division and 112th just after 2:00 a.m. The man died at the scene and the suspect...
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
Nearly 60 years after rancher is lost in John Day River flood, answers finally come, thanks to advanced DNA testing
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 60 years after an Eastern Oregon rancher was lost in a John Day River flood, and 33 years after remains were discovered by a rafting group, his remains have been positively identified, thanks to advanced DNA testing, Oregon State Police said Monday. On March 26,...
2 wrong-way crashes within hour on I-5 in Portland
Two separate wrong-way crashes on I-5 early Saturday morning involved 5 cars, at least 9 people and drunk driving charges for the drivers, Portland police said.
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
Suspected serial killer found guilty in slaying of teen in 1974
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty by a southwest Washington jury for slaying 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland, Oregon, nearly 50 years ago.After about 90 minutes of deliberation Wednesday, the Clark County jury found Forrest guilty of first-degree murder, CBS affiliate KOIN-TV reported.Morrison's remains were discovered Oct. 12, 1974, by members of a hunting party in a densely wooded area of Dole Valley in eastern Clark County. The remains weren't identified until 2015 when her DNA was discovered on the grip of a dart gun found at Forrest's home, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Prosecutors filed the murder charge against...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
Deputies searching for suspected car prowlers after Vancouver shooting
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspected car prowlers after they allegedly shot at someone outside an apartment complex in Vancouver early Thursday morning.
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash
A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
PPB: 2 Portland officers hospitalized after suspect ‘violently’ attacked them
Two Portland police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a suspect "violently" attacked them, according to PPB.
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
Armed man barricaded himself at Hood River residence for 9 hours before being brought into custody
A shooting suspect that barricaded himself in a Hood River home for nine hours was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday evening.
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
