Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes

Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.

Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
DeSantis would get power in Reedy Creek overhaul

The Florida House on Monday proposed an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that would give power to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who targeted the district last year after he clashed with the Walt Disney Co. over a controversial education law.‘. The 189-page bill (HB 9B) was released on the...
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Rip Currents and Marine Hazards

Tuesday is the second day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Since 1995, rip currents...
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change

People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Florida?

FLORIDA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Florida? Florida law states that all children must be in a seat belt and in a “proper child restraint” at all times. Children are not allowed to ride […]
Pensacola Catholic Church deacon being investigated by DCF

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners

Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry

Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
