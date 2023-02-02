Read full article on original website
Escambia County woman out $23K after contractor stopped showing up
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 69-year-old Betty Grimsley says her home on Garfield Drive in Escambia County is unlivable. Grimsley says she wired a $23,203 deposit to Robert Stromas IV to begin the remodel on her house. The work began in July of 2022, but Grimsley says Stromas stopped showing up to the job site […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida man arrested after allegedly opening fire on a group of horse trainers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Florida man has been arrested in Houston County, Alabama after investigators say he opened fire on a group of horse trainers Saturday, February 4, 2023. A well-known Lillian veterinarian was wounded during the gunfire. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said the suspect ran across the state line into Alabama where he was caught a short time later.
utv44.com
Reality Check Update: Baldwin Co. gun range closes
Baldwin County, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County gun range owner says he's now forced to close after a judge ruled customers can't drive on the privately owned road to access the range. The owner of PigFarm Gun Range says that effectively leaves them land locked and out of options.
Looking To Move to Florida? These Counties Are the Five Most Expensive.
Florida has long been an attractive destination for all sorts of citizens. While perhaps best known as a retirement mecca, Florida also attracts considerable numbers of college students, young families, and international travelers each year. The pristine beaches, relatively low taxes, and mild winters all combine to form a natural advantage that has led to the state becoming the fastest-growing in the nation.
wuwf.org
DeSantis would get power in Reedy Creek overhaul
The Florida House on Monday proposed an overhaul of the Reedy Creek Improvement District that would give power to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who targeted the district last year after he clashed with the Walt Disney Co. over a controversial education law.‘. The 189-page bill (HB 9B) was released on the...
wuwf.org
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Rip Currents and Marine Hazards
Tuesday is the second day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, when we will cover a different topic in weather safety every day. Stay informed by following Florida Storms, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and your local National Weather Service office on social media. Since 1995, rip currents...
wuwf.org
Florida requires safety training to carry a gun. That's set to change
People who carry concealed weapons in Florida must complete a gun safety course, but that could change under a bill that has the backing of the state's Republican leaders. “Central to the idea of freedom is the right that we can defend ourselves against physical attack, as well as defend those that we love,” said State House Speaker Paul Renner last week after unveiling a proposed measure to allow "constitutional carry," which would eliminate the requirement of a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
niceville.com
Health advisory issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.— A health advisory has been issued for Mills Bayou in Fort Walton Beach due to a wastewater release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) has announced. Approximately 400 gallons of wastewater have been released in Mills Bayou. Drinking water has not been...
News4Jax.com
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Florida? Florida law states that all children must be in a seat belt and in a “proper child restraint” at all times. Children are not allowed to ride […]
Pensacola Catholic Church deacon being investigated by DCF
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to The Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee, a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church is being investigated by the Florida Department of Children and Families. The diocese said on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2, Little Flower Catholic School received a complaint from three students regarding Deacon Tom Gordon, a deacon serving at Little […]
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia High School put on lockdown due to fight between students
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office told WEAR News around 10:20 a.m. the school was put on lockdown due to a fight between students. Deputies have responded to the school. Escambia County Public Schools says "based on information...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
theapopkavoice.com
UF/IFAS launches new citrus program for home gardeners
Citrus is an iconic part of the Florida experience. Many residents and visitors have fond memories of driving past acres of lush citrus trees whose annual blossoms filled the air with a distinctive and lovely aroma. Today, a tiny insect called the Asian citrus psyllid is responsible for transmitting a...
wuwf.org
Experts, teachers and pundits debate: How do you teach African American history in Florida?
It’s a question being debated across the country, and especially here in Florida after the Florida Department of Education rejected an AP African American Studies course. Marion County Public Schools is one of only eleven districts in Florida to receive an exemplary status from a statewide task force for its African American history curriculum.
Report: Embattled Pensacola contractor allegedly took more than $95K from victim in Okaloosa Co.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The arrest report of embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste details another instance where he allegedly took more than $95,000 from a victim who said LaCoste never started on his home. LaCoste was arrested Jan. 31, in Escambia County on an Okaloosa County warrant. He was charged with larceny. According to […]
Florida Legislature Introduces Bill For Permitless Concealed Carry
Q: If Florida passes its Permitless Concealed Carry Bill, who can carry concealed weapons that couldn’t before?. A: Those that couldn’t qualify to carry concealed weapons. As the fifth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting approaches, Republicans in the Florida House and Senate introduced HB 543, allowing Florida gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Existing law requires gun owners who wish to hide their weapons, to complete specific training, demonstrate competency, be age 21 or over, not have a conviction for a felony or misdemeanor involving violence on their record, not have two or more DUIs on their record or be committed to a mental institution.
WEAR
Pensacola woman joins thousands in lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is joining more than 40,000 other women in suing Johnson & Johnson. They claim the company’s baby powder with talc gave them ovarian cancer. Eight Northwest Florida women are working with Pensacola law firm, Levin Papentonio Rafferty, for this lawsuit. 82-year-old, Peggy Curtis,...
