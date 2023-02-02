Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
WRDW-TV
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man wanted in connection
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday they are searching for Maurice Folsom, 21, described to be 6 feet and 140 pounds, according to authorities. According to authorities, the...
WRDW-TV
2 Columbia County students charged with terroristic threats
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County students have been charged after making inappropriate comments of a ‘threatening in nature’ towards other students. Evans and Grovetown Middle School parents received a letter about these separate incidents. The district states upon further investigation, the threats were ‘unsubstantiated’, but the...
WRDW-TV
‘You won’t survive a second time’: Aiken 18-year-old arrested
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an attempted murder incident that happened on Jan. 29. According to authorities, Cameron Lott was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted murder with a weapon.
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
YAHOO!
Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting
Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
WRDW-TV
McDuffie County school bus crash sends child to hospital
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car sent a child to the hospital on Monday. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in McDuffie County for a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a school bus and a passenger car.
WRDW-TV
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Man identified after being found shot to death on Meadowbrook Drive
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after Richmond County authorities found a man shot to death in a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area just before 1:30 p.m. Officials say they found a...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
WRDW-TV
Miracle Monday: Run with children’s hospital in 17th annual 5k
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is coming up and you can register for it. Heart and Sole is a non-profit that benefits the hospital through an annual 5k walk and run. We went to see how this event helps the children’s...
WRDW-TV
Temporary solar lamps light up Greene Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost six months, new solar-powered streetlights are bringing light back to most of Greene Street. The temporary lights are expected to be in place for two to three years. After that, permanent ones will replace those as part of the downtown revitalization project that’s expected to start after Masters.
wfxg.com
One dead after hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating after a person was hit and killed on I-20 Monday. Coroner Darryl Ables says the incident happened around 5:41 p.m. after the victim exited their vehicle and was walking on I-20. Their vehicle was said to be parked in the emergency lane with their flashers on.
WRDW-TV
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 25. According to Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the hit and run victim has been identified on Tuesday as 58-year-old Tanya Y. Rogers of Augusta. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the...
RCSO investigating after man found dead on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound. Authorities say at approximately 1:24pm, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a call about a deceased unidentified black male. CID and the […]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
WRDW-TV
Aiken pickleball player says growing demand is ‘gratifying’
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve told you about the growing popularity of pickleball in Columbia County, and it seems to be spreading to Aiken too. We talked to a player encouraging people to get out on the court. Changes are coming to add more pickleball courts in the city of Aiken.
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County students celebrate the 100th day of school
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 100th day of school is an important milestone for an elementary classroom. It means it’s the halfway point of the year, and look back at day one and see how far you have come. To celebrate the day, a bunch of local elementary schoolers...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d after body discovered in vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s and Richmond County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting death for a body that was discovered on Meadowbrook Drive. Just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a vacant building on Meadowbrook Drive near Deans Bridge Road where a deceased black...
Comments / 0