CBS Miami

Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited

MIAMI -  Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
allhiphop.com

Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody

People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Record Rain!

Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Video released of former Dolphins QB’s arrest for DUI in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result. On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police detain suspected car burglars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected car burglars were caught in Miami, Tuesday morning. Police said, around 1 a.m., two people tried breaking into a car along Northeast 71st Street and Fifth Avenue. They ran off when police officers responded to the area which triggered a massive response and perimeter. According to...
