Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
WSVN-TV
Trayvon Martin Foundation hosts annual Peace Walk and Talk at Ives Estates Park
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community came together for a special event as part of a weekend of remembrance for Trayvon Martin. The Trayvon Martin Foundation on Saturday hosted its annual Peace Walk and Talk at the Ives Estates Park, located at 20901 NE 16th Ave. in Northeast Miami-Dade.
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
WSVN-TV
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
WSVN-TV
Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. Late Monday night, Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed the victim was a student at the school, but the shooting happened off campus. The shooting happened around 4:15...
WSVN-TV
Cartwright’s final day sparks search for new Broward County Schools superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked the end for the Broward County School Board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign. The only hiccup...
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
allhiphop.com
Black History Month Police Car Upsets Everybody
People want an end to police brutality, but – in Miami – they got a red, black and green police cruiser in the hood. What do you think?. This world is coming to an end and nothing can convince me otherwise. Miami is not a bad place to live, but it is a crazy place to live. The home of people like Nore, Rick Ross, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke and Trina has had its share of stories to tell, but this one just about takes the whole cake.
WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WSVN-TV
MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
WSVN-TV
3 men accused of slaying XXXTentacion set to face trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday, the trial is set to begin for three men accused of taking part in the 2018 murder of rapper XXXTentacion. Attorneys have spent the past two weeks picking a panel of jurors who will hear the case against Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
WSVN-TV
Record Rain!
Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
WSVN-TV
Video released of former Dolphins QB’s arrest for DUI in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police video has been released after a crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis, who was arrested for DUI as a result. On Saturday, at approximately 7 a.m., police was dispatched near the Florida Turnpike and Northwest 37th Avenue in Miramar after the crash that involved former Dolphins quarterback Vontae Davis.
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board appoints interim superintendent after Cartwright resigns from position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday morning marked the end for the Broward County school board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright after she attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign.
WSVN-TV
14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
WSVN-TV
Police detain suspected car burglars in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected car burglars were caught in Miami, Tuesday morning. Police said, around 1 a.m., two people tried breaking into a car along Northeast 71st Street and Fifth Avenue. They ran off when police officers responded to the area which triggered a massive response and perimeter. According to...
