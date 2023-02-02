Read full article on original website
Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens
MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured
MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
Yacht Haven in Fort Lauderdale has all the comfort and luxury you need
When you put glamorous and camping together you get “glamping,” and we’ve seen different ways people glamp. In Fort Lauderdale, they’re taking this glamp up a notch. Tucked away in the New River is a home away from home, the “airstream” way. The RV...
Cartwright’s final day sparks search for new Broward County Schools superintendent
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday marked the end for the Broward County School Board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright attended her final school board meeting. After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign. The only hiccup...
MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the...
Police detain suspected car burglars in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected car burglars were caught in Miami, Tuesday morning. Police said, around 1 a.m., two people tried breaking into a car along Northeast 71st Street and Fifth Avenue. They ran off when police officers responded to the area which triggered a massive response and perimeter. According to...
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Miami Gardens; investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire broke out in Miami Gardens, Monday morning. Just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire along Northwest 209th Street and 38th Place. When fire crews arrived, they quickly controlled the blaze. No injures were reported. Officials are still investigating...
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to a grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have...
Student airlifted after shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School; police search for shooter
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school student has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. Late Monday night, Miami-Dade Schools Police confirmed the victim was a student at the school, but the shooting happened off campus. The shooting happened around 4:15...
Record Rain!
Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
Paramedics take stand in trial of former nursing home administrator charged with manslaughter
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those that raced to help during an emergency at a South Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning after a hurricane took the stand. The man who ran the facility is on trial after the deaths of many residents. Jorge Carballo was in court...
Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
Gusty Breeze
South Florida Water Management District issued a tweet- Burn Notice: @SFWMD- The SFWMD is conducting a 7,200-acre prescribed burn today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Southern Glades Management Area in the Miami-Dade County. The wind out of the East-Northeast should keep the smoke away…. Strong area of high pressure...
