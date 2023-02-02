ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Miami Beach woman offering reward for safe return of puppy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says her prized pet is the victim of a canine crime and has the video to prove it. Natalie Botton, a concerned pet owner spoke to 7News and showed surveillance video of someone taking her pet. The owner is now pleading for...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Affordable housing complex in Liberty City reopens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Historic homes were restored and reopened in Liberty City. County leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the affordable housing complex that actually dates all the way back to 1953, Monday. It’s a moment filled with special meaning for those who grew up here. “This is...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man arrested for damaging ATM machine in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of damaging a cash machine with a screwdriver at the TD Bank along 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami Shores will face charges. Police arrested 51-year-old Alexis Diaz. Diaz said he was trying to free his debit card that became stuck...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into canal in Miami; mother and son uninjured

MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother and son are safe after their car plunged into a canal. City of Miami Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene at 2121 North Bayshore Drive, Tuesday afternoon. According to fire rescue, the mother of vehicle forgot to hit the brakes, which sent the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police shut down roads on West Flagler in Little Havana due to investigation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police gathered in a Miami area to investigate calls of a shooting, Monday. Around 5 a.m., Miami Police officers closed down the streets on West Flagler Street between Southwest Ninth and 11th avenues in Little Havana. 7News captured video of authorities canvassing the area and Crime Scene...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Police detain suspected car burglars in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Suspected car burglars were caught in Miami, Tuesday morning. Police said, around 1 a.m., two people tried breaking into a car along Northeast 71st Street and Fifth Avenue. They ran off when police officers responded to the area which triggered a massive response and perimeter. According to...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish blaze in Miami Gardens; investigation underway

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire broke out in Miami Gardens, Monday morning. Just before 3:50 a.m., firefighters received a call about a fire along Northwest 209th Street and 38th Place. When fire crews arrived, they quickly controlled the blaze. No injures were reported. Officials are still investigating...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Record Rain!

Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Person shot near Miami Norland Senior High and Middle School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting near Miami Norland Senior High School. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., Monday, near Northwest 11th Avenue and 93rd Street. The victim was able to get into a vehicle and was driven to a nearby...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Gusty Breeze

South Florida Water Management District issued a tweet- Burn Notice: @SFWMD- The SFWMD is conducting a 7,200-acre prescribed burn today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Southern Glades Management Area in the Miami-Dade County. The wind out of the East-Northeast should keep the smoke away…. Strong area of high pressure...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

