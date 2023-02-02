ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look

Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
ETOnline.com

Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY

Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Life and Style Weekly

Star-Studded! The Grammys 2023 Afterparties Celebrated Music’s Biggest Winners: Photos

Celebrating the winners! After the show is the afterparty, and music's biggest stars, including Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and more, stepped out following the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5. The actual awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, was stacked with major performances and even bigger wins. Harry Styles continued...
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
ETOnline.com

Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
Pitchfork

Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song‘s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
ETOnline.com

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
American Songwriter

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G

The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
ETOnline.com

Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win

Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
ETOnline.com

GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...

