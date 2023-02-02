Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look
Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
ETOnline.com
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff at the GRAMMYs With In Memoriam Performance
Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the death of his nephew -- and fellow Migos rapper -- Takeoff. During the emotional In Memoriam segment at Sunday's 2023 GRAMMY Awards, the 31-year-old rapper performed his song, "Without You." For the emotional set, the Georgia rapper was joined...
ETOnline.com
Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY
Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night. The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.
Star-Studded! The Grammys 2023 Afterparties Celebrated Music’s Biggest Winners: Photos
Celebrating the winners! After the show is the afterparty, and music's biggest stars, including Joe Jonas, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and more, stepped out following the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5. The actual awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, was stacked with major performances and even bigger wins. Harry Styles continued...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
ETOnline.com
2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
REPORT: Quavo & Offset In Physical Altercation Following Grammy Tribute to Takeoff
The rappers allegedly came to blows backstage prior to the "In Memoriam" segment at Sunday's Grammy Awards telecast.
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Watch Harry Styles Perform “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Styles wore a silvery bodysuit dripping with sequin fringe. A group of dancers rotated behind him on a swirling platform (much like the one in the song‘s music video). The singer was also backed by a full band—guitar, drums, keys…and tubular bells. Watch it all happen below.
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon
ETOnline.com
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Honor Lainey Wilson, Kim Petras, Lana Del Rey, Becky G
The Billboard Women in Music Awards return on March 1 and will honor a new class of influential female artists in today’s musical landscape. Among the 2023 class of artists is Becky G, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Kim Petras, Latto, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey and TWICE. Abbott Elementary writer/actress Quinta Brunson will host the ceremony at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.
ETOnline.com
Viola Davis Reacts to EGOT Status After GRAMMYs Win
Viola Davis has officially been inducted into the most prestigious group in entertainment -- the EGOT recipients. On Sunday, the 57-year-old actress won the GRAMMY Award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir. The term EGOT is given to those who have...
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Isabel Shares Her First Reaction to Gabe Being Transgender
Isabel is telling her side of the story when it comes to falling in love with Gabe. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers met 34-year-old Isabel, whom 32-year-old Gabe is turning his whole life around for. Gabe, a transgender man, met Isabel through a...
ETOnline.com
GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
