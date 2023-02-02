Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
tapinto.net
K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
tapinto.net
DECA Dine-to-Donate
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Don't cook tonight, head to Chipotle and support Spotswood High School's award-winning DECA program. Proceeds from Tuesday night's dine-to-donate at Chipotle is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and includes online takeout and dining-in orders. Thirty-three percent of the proceeds from the February 7 dine-to-donate go to support Spotswood High School's DECA chapter. To participate, use the code 8HW2YAR for online orders and show the flyer pictured above in the restaurant. Chipotle is located at 609 Route 18 in East Brunswick.
This Laundromat in Morristown, NJ Is Not What It Seems
Did you know you don’t have to look too far to find one of New Jersey’s best speakeasies? I love exploring new bars and restaurants in the area, and you don’t have to look too far into New Jersey to find one of the best. This speakeasy...
tapinto.net
4-H Youth Camp Comes to Rutgers Gardens for Summer 2023
RUTGERS UNIVERSITY - Since 1951, New Jersey youths have gathered in Stokes State Forest in Sussex County, the northernmost county in the Garden State, for the classic overnight summer camp experience of the New Jersey 4-H Camp. The yearly ritual of campers returning summer after summer, some eventually going through...
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Project Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Northeast Corridor train station closest to East Brunswick and South Brunswick is finally on track to "move forward in an expedited manner" as a transportation project in Middlesex County. The train station project is located at Route 1 North near Target, Costco, a Marriott...
tapinto.net
Livingston Chinese Association Hosts Inaugural Lunar New Year Fireworks Celebration
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Hundreds of Livingston community members recently joined the Livingston Chinese Association (LCA) for its first annual Lunar New Year fireworks celebration at the Livingston Memorial Oval. Thanks to LCA board leadership with support from the Living Stone Christian Church and volunteers from the Chinese community of...
tapinto.net
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure
MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
tapinto.net
Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition
Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
tapinto.net
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
tapinto.net
Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano
Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano. Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
tapinto.net
Tap Water in Central Jersey May have Slight Taste and Smell of Chlorine in Upcoming Weeks
CAMDEN, NJ - Tap water in central New Jersey may have a slight taste and smell of chlorine during the upcoming weeks as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes its water treatment process for maintenance. The company says that this is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete, according to a press release.
wrnjradio.com
Sweet deals in Hackettstown on Saturday, Feb. 11
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District will celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend on Saturday, Feb. 11 with some sweet deals. The barbershop Quartet Kudos will roam through the Hackettstown Businesses from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. singing Let Me Call you Sweetheart as well as other sweet songs. Take a picture with the giant LOVE sign at the Main Street Gazebo, located at the corner of Main Street and West Moore St, Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi said.
tapinto.net
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo
KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
tapinto.net
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS HERE. Thank you for reading TAPinto Middletown. Don't miss your daily news, sign up free today here. Have a news tip or story idea, text Jeanne Wall at 732.492.2500. This publication has thousands of local readers every day and is a fantastic way to provide unique marketing opportunities for your business or organization. Text Jeanne Wall 732.492.2500 for more information or email jwall@tapinto.net Interested in franchising TAPinto in Monmouth County? Text or email Jeanne Wall. Have a great day!
tapinto.net
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown’s Marley’s Gotham Grill opens new ghost kitchen in Essex County
BELLEVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Essex County) – Marley’s Gotham Grill’s award-winning restaurant and the home of more than 300 wing flavors is now offering website online ordering with a new pickup and delivery kitchen, located at 500 Cortlandt Street, in Belleville. The new location opened on Friday. This...
Comments / 0