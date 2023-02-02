ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
DECA Dine-to-Donate

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Don't cook tonight, head to Chipotle and support Spotswood High School's award-winning DECA program. Proceeds from Tuesday night's dine-to-donate at Chipotle is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and includes online takeout and dining-in orders. Thirty-three percent of the proceeds from the February 7 dine-to-donate go to support Spotswood High School's DECA chapter. To participate, use the code 8HW2YAR for online orders and show the flyer pictured above in the restaurant. Chipotle is located at 609 Route 18 in East Brunswick.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
4-H Youth Camp Comes to Rutgers Gardens for Summer 2023

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY - Since 1951, New Jersey youths have gathered in Stokes State Forest in Sussex County, the northernmost county in the Garden State, for the classic overnight summer camp experience of the New Jersey 4-H Camp. The yearly ritual of campers returning summer after summer, some eventually going through...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center Reaches 4,000th TAVR Procedure

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Morristown Medical Center’s Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute’s structural heart program reached a significant milestone of performing over 4,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures with well over 650 in 2022 alone. Morristown Medical Center has the largest TAVR program in New Jersey and is among the top five programs in the United States.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition

Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Mark Your Calendar for the Annual Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - The sights and sounds of the annual street fair will again return to Hasbrouck Heights in June. The Hasbrouck Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce announced during its monthly meeting that the Street Fair, the group's premiere summer event, is scheduled for Sunday, June 4. Residents can...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano

Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano. Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.
HACKENSACK, NJ
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
FANWOOD, NJ
Sweet deals in Hackettstown on Saturday, Feb. 11

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The Hackettstown Business Improvement District will celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend on Saturday, Feb. 11 with some sweet deals. The barbershop Quartet Kudos will roam through the Hackettstown Businesses from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. singing Let Me Call you Sweetheart as well as other sweet songs. Take a picture with the giant LOVE sign at the Main Street Gazebo, located at the corner of Main Street and West Moore St, Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo

KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
KEYPORT, NJ
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury

ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire

MIDDLETOWN, NJ
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day?. PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days.
DOYLESTOWN, PA

