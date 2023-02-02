Edenton police probe shooting death of 25-year-old man

EDENTON — Police in Edenton are investigating a series of shootings last week, including one that resulted in a man’s death.

Police said Nyreese Nyquan Moore, 25, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting incident Wednesday, Jan. 25.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person being shot in the 100 block of Jackson Street around 8:24 p.m. and found Moore at the scene. Moore was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital in Edenton, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Later the same evening, around 9:30 p.m., Edenton police responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, which is about two miles from the site of Moore’s shooting. Police discovered a unit at an apartment complex that appeared to have been hit by gunfire.

Two hours later, at around 11:45 p.m., police again responded to a gunshots report, this time in the 400 block of Old Hertford Road. Officers again discovered damage to a residence but no injuries were reported.

All three shootings appear to have occurred within a five-mile radius, police said.

The string of Edenton shootings were among several reported last week in Chowan and Perquimans counties.

Perquimans Sheriff’s deputies responded to separate reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Dobbs Street and 200 block of Meads Circle around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. According to the sheriff’s office, no injuries were reported.

About 15 minutes later in Chowan County, deputies responded to a shots-fired report in the 2000 block of Virginia Road. No injuries were reported.