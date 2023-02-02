Read full article on original website
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
montanasports.com
Fusion Fight League announces 2023 schedule
MISSOULA — Regional mixed martial arts promotion Fusion Fight League has announced its 2023 calendar for its upcoming events. Based in Billings with both professional and amateur MMA fights, Fusion Fight League has a number of events scheduled around Montana as well as in South Dakota and Idaho this coming year. FFL will open its 2023 campaign in Great Falls on March 18 at the Four Seasons Arena.
KULR8
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale
Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
KULR8
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels reach the Mountain West
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
KULR8
Man in Billings facing charges for reportedly shooting three shots at victim
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man in Billings is facing charges after he reportedly fired three shots at another person Friday night. Around 8:30 pm Friday, Billings police responded to Mainland Rd. for a report of a man shooting at another person. The suspect was located at a nearby hotel barricaded...
Man shot in apparent self-defense in Billings charged with robbery
Chris Sanders, 37, was charged in Yellowstone County District Court and is being remanded to Yellowstone County jail, according to Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick.
