Broadview, MT

Fusion Fight League announces 2023 schedule

MISSOULA — Regional mixed martial arts promotion Fusion Fight League has announced its 2023 calendar for its upcoming events. Based in Billings with both professional and amateur MMA fights, Fusion Fight League has a number of events scheduled around Montana as well as in South Dakota and Idaho this coming year. FFL will open its 2023 campaign in Great Falls on March 18 at the Four Seasons Arena.
Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
Massive Opportunity, Popular Small Town BBQ Spot Up For Sale

Have you ever wanted to own your own restaurant with a built-in clientele and a fantastic reputation? Here's your opportunity. When people think of Montana, delicious BBQ doesn't often come to mind. You'd be surprised to learn that many fantastic BBQ spots can be found throughout Montana. Whether you are in the mood for pulled pork, ribs, or whatever your heart desires, there are BBQ joints that will be perfect for you.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity

It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Mexican drug cartels reach the Mountain West

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?

Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
