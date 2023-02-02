Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Who will win Super Bowl 57? (Poll)Adrian HolmanKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City ChiefsLive nation usPhiladelphia, PA
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Picking a fight with KC? White House says Eagles will be the next Super Bowl champion
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the Philadelphia Eagles the next Super Bowl champion.
See Inside KC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ritzy Kansas City Condo
It's good to be Patrick Mahomes these days (or any day for that matter). He's the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and the likely NFL MVP. He's also headed to the big game yet again. This good life has led to Patrick owning some incredible real estate and there are pics of a condo that's his.
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs players seemed loose on the plane that was taking them to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
As Kansas City Chiefs head to the Super Bowl, their violent traditions alienate even some local fans
The Kansas City Chiefs’ unprecedented success has made them the darling of the National Football League. Their high-flying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has attracted new fans from around the world, and local businesses benefit from the millions of dollars spent by spectators reveling in the team’s success. But, as...
Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage
DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. "I really like Joe Burrow," Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, "but I'm not going to...
Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix, prepare for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX — A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a "Chiefs Kingdom" flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway. About an hour later, it was the...
Carson Palmer Picks Between Joe Burrow And Patrick Mahomes For NFL's Best Quarterback
Palmer spent half his career in Cincinnati.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes just received all the bulletin-board material they’ll ever need
The Kansas City Chiefs have not been underdogs in the playoffs with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback…until now. Patrick Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the third time in his career. He’s about to be the underdog for the first time. In fact,...
BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs depart to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs are departing for Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, one week before Super Bowl LVII.
Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL
In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
Watching the Chiefs in Super Bowl? Wear an Apple Watch? We want to hear from you
Are you watching the Super Bowl? Do you own an Apple Watch? We’re looking for volunteers to share their heart rate data with us while they watch the big game. Click the link and find out how devoted you are to the Chiefs.
Lawton man creates ‘Patrick Mahomes snowman’ ahead of the Big Game
Some folks are already getting in the mood for Superbowl Sunday, including a Lawton man who created a snowman to look like Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
How Many Super Bowls Has Andy Reid Won?
Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. They’ll take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 57 in a matchup of the top seeds of their respective conferences. Reid also guided the...
WETM
NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard
Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
KMBC.com
Chiefs merchandise high in demand following AFC Championship victory against Bengals
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Since the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win last week, and the upcoming Super Bowl next week, Chiefs gear has been flying off the shelves. Rally House in Lee's Summit, Mo., is so packed with new Chiefs Super Bowl gear that they’ve had to move other stuff onto the back burner.
