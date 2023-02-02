ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage

DALLAS — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. "I really like Joe Burrow," Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, "but I'm not going to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

How Many Super Bowls Has Andy Reid Won?

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. They’ll take on Reid’s former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 57 in a matchup of the top seeds of their respective conferences. Reid also guided the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM

NFL to Discuss ‘Hip-Drop Tackle’ That Injured Mahomes, Pollard

Dr. Allen Sills said the league is aware of the impacts of these kinds of tackles. When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of the playoffs, many people questioned the legality of the play. The defender, Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key, tackled Mahomes by rolling down his body and into his ankle.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy