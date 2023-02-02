Counties, families bracing for food stamp reductions

Area families depending on federal food assistance will have to adjust next month to the disappearance of pandemic-related additional payments.

Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Director Kathy Ford pointed out in a report at last month’s Community Impact meeting that February will be the last month for expanded payments that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she is concerned that DSS staff will be fielding a lot of angry calls.

In addition, she is concerned that some clients will face hardship because they have become accustomed to the larger payments.

“I’m really concerned about our elderly population,” Ford said.

Ford mentioned in her presentation that 8,443 people — representing 4,191 households — had been served by food and nutrition services in a recent year.

Families enrolled in Food and Nutrition Services have gotten extra benefits each month since March 2020 because the COVID-19 pandemic was deemed a public health emergency.

However, this month is the last month people will get these extra benefits, called “emergency allotments” or “maximum supplements,” according to information posted on the state Department of Health and Human Services website. Th extra benefits are ending because of a change to the federal food stamp program that will end emergency allotments for all states as of March 1.

Households enrolled in the food stamp program have gotten at least $95 extra per month through emergency allotments. But this month will be the last month recipients get the emergency allotments.

“Beneficiaries will continue to receive their regular monthly benefit amounts in March 2023 based on a person’s or household’s current eligibility, income, household size and other federal eligibility requirements,” explained Samantha Hurd, DSS director for Currituck County.

She said as a result of the end of the emergency allotments, the average Food and Nutrition Services benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.

She noted that North Carolinians in need of additional food assistance can learn more about additional food and nutrition resources at www.ncdhhs.gov/foodresources.

Recipients in Currituck collectively stand to lose about $207,385 a month due to the reduction. There are currently 1,031 active food and nutrition services cases in Currituck County that serve a total of 2,183 individuals.

Information about the impact on food stamp recipients in other area counties was not immediately available.