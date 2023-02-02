JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in 1997 in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior belongs to a New York man whose death was likely caused by a bear mauling, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a statement Thursday from the troopers. “Based on the shape, size and locations of tooth penetrations to the skull, it appears the person was a victim of bear predation,” Tim DeSpain, an agency spokesperson, said in an email Friday. “It is not known if the bear was the cause of the death.” Sotherden was reported missing in the late 1970s, DeSpain said. The location in which the skull was found was the general area of Sotherden’s last known whereabouts, he said.

