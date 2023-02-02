Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Why Do Americans Eat Chicken Wings on Super Bowl Sunday?Jett BarnettKansas City, MO
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
KMBC.com
Kelce on relationship with Mahomes: "I'm playing against a brother and I'm playing with one"
PHOENIX — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are about to play in their third Super Bowl together. They've played in five AFC Championship Games and have made history countless times statistically. At the Opening Night at the Super Bowl, Kelce spoke about his...
KMBC.com
Mahomes, Reid and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and more Chiefs players spoke to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. The night before,...
KMBC.com
Ed and Donna Kelce join their Super Bowl-bound sons on the New Heights podcast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No matter how Super Bowl LVII plays out, one thing is certain, Ed and Donna Kelce will be rooting for the offense. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to square off against one another in Super Bowl LVII.
KMBC.com
Keep the faith: Meet the Kansas City Chiefs chaplain Father Richard Rocha
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs players enter Super Bowl week, they’ll soon be joined by their team chaplains who helps them in their faith. We caught up Father Richard Rocha, pastor at St. Robert Bellarmine, who is also a KC Royals chaplain. Rocha has been around...
KMBC.com
Andy Reid on his time in Philadelphia: "I loved every minute of it."
PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII has been called the Kelce Bowl because of Travis and Jason Kelce. It could also be called the Andy Reid Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid will be coaching against his former team in this Sunday's Super Bowl. Reid led the Eagles...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Potato Girl will be heading down to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs Kingdom's latest fan sensation will be traveling to the Super Bowl this week. Nicki Conrad, who went viral at Arrowhead Stadium while eating a potato during the AFC Divisional Round game against Jacksonville, will be heading down to the Super Bowl. Lay's is naming her Super Bowl LVII's "Lay's...
KMBC.com
'My Kelce is better': Super Bowl sparks rivalry for identical twin sisters
LIBERTY, Mo. — The Super Bowl is already proving to be divisive in homes across the country. With Chiefs framed pictures on the walls, Mahomes signed footballs on the dressers, and hats hung around the house -- it's clear Donna Gunn has been a Chiefs fan for a while.
KMBC.com
The Nelson-Atkins and Philadelphia Museum of Art wager masterpieces over the Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 12, a battle for the masterpieces will also be at play. The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art have made a significant wager on social media ahead of the game.
KMBC.com
Power & Light prepares for one of the biggest Super Bowl watch parties in the country
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For fans that aren't able to go to Arizona to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, there will be plenty of places to gather for the big game. Perhaps none more notable than the massive watch party set to be held...
KMBC.com
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman talks ballparks and baseball with KMBC 9
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Royals prepare for a new season, KMBC 9 sat down with the team’s owner John Sherman to talk about the next steps in a potential move to downtown. As fans filed into Kauffman Stadium for the Royals Rally ahead of...
KMBC.com
Independence's Harry Truman statue decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is on full display around the Kansas City metro this week. That includes the statue of former President Harry Truman. Truman's statue in historic downtown Independence now has a Kansas City Chiefs shirt. The shirt contains a cape with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's...
KMBC.com
Platte County YMCA getting in the Super Bowl spirit with low-impact Chiefs workouts
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — It's Super Bowl week, which means one area workout group is taking its exercise routine to a new level. Even if the workout is technically low-impact. Larry Van Fosson is a big Chiefs fan but is also happy for a reason to get off the couch.
KMBC.com
The Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was sendoff Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs as they made their way to Phoenix, Arizona. KMBC 9 Sports Director Len Jennings was there as the Chiefs touched down. The AFC Champion Chiefs and NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International...
KMBC.com
For Chiefs fans in Arizona, Papago Park offers a scenic option for a pregame hike
PHOENIX — For Kansas City Chiefs fans who made the trip to Arizona this week, there’s a spot that could give you peace and serenity before Sunday’s nerve-wracking Super Bowl. Papago Park is a beautiful hike for anyone who loves the outdoors, loves taking pictures or just...
