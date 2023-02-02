ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Offered ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Type Reality Show From Netflix: Sources

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dsn0v_0kaiiCa100
mega;hulu

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being courted by Netflix for a Keeping Up with the Sussexes reality series, which is causing a fresh wave of disgust from Britain’s royals — including future king Prince William, who’s already plotting revenge against his loose-lipped younger brother, RadarOnline.com has learned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdzcL_0kaiiCa100
hulu

Sources close to the situation revealed that the Prince of Wales, 40, has been seething over what his sibling has already dished in his memoir Spare and the docuseries Harry & Meghan — and wants to strike back where it will hurt most!

“William believes the only right move at this point is to strip the Sussexes of their duke and duchess titles, then turn the whole matter over to the lawyers and be formally done with them,” the insider said.

Sources said William and his wife Kate, 40, are bracing for what’s next from the royal runaways, who ditched palace duties in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8dbo_0kaiiCa100
mega

An insider spilled that the royals wouldn’t be surprised if the California-based duo stooped to being reality regulars!

A source said, “Netflix brass feel a reality show would be a ratings bonanza — and Harry and Meghan owe them big-time. They held a lot back in their documentary , and the suits at Netflix didn’t realize how much until they read excerpts from Harry’s book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCzAB_0kaiiCa100
mega

“They’d like to see the couple open up their home, their lives and their hearts to the cameras,” the source added.

But the source added the hesitant Harry , 38, and the former Suits star, 41, fear the move would look tacky — even if they’re craving its crazy paychecks!

“it’s an option nonetheless, and a powerful one to have up their sleeve if and when they need it,” said the source. Meanwhile, the palace insider shared, “William isn’t going to let this go. He feels betrayed — and doesn’t think Harry’s behavior is worthy of a duke!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7a33_0kaiiCa100
mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite all the family drama, Harry’s memoir has been flying off the shelves. The book sold 1.4 million copies in the first week.

Comments / 61

tjackson58
4d ago

What a joke. Their lives aren’t interesting. What do they do? Where do they go? Worst problem: they have zero sense of humor

Reply(4)
52
Cheryl.Arbon
4d ago

I don't know if I believe this tabloid story but what I do know is that the King and Queen of Hollywood Wannabes needn't worry about looking tacky. Meghan Who (til she married royalty) and Dirty Harry are already as tacky as tacky can be. Those two accepting an ultra tacky Royal Kardashian Reality Show is right in their wheelhouse and wouldn't surprise me.

Reply(1)
24
kitty-o
4d ago

boy they sure are reaching. didn't their documentary flop? what makes them think that people want to watch them whine about everything. so much for living like private citizens.

Reply
13
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: It's Prince Harry's Fault That William Hates Him

By now, we’re sure you’re aware that Prince Harry’s Spare is not your run-of-the-mill royal memoir,. In fact, the book has single-handedly ignited some of the biggest royal scandals of the 21st century. The excerpts that have garnered the most attention have had to do with Harry’s...
SheKnows

There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts

Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
RadarOnline

'His Health Is An Ongoing Conversation’: Prince William Fears Harry Is Killing Their Father With ‘Vicious Assault’ On Royals, Sources Reveal

Incensed Prince William has become utterly disgusted with his kid brother Harry’s vicious assault on the palace — but sources said his biggest fear is the family drama has taken a terrible toll on their father King Charles’ health, RadarOnline.com has learned. “William is keeping a vigilant eye on King Charles,” said an insider. “His health is an ongoing conversation behind palace doors.” Charles, 74, has had COVID twice and his chronically swollen hands and feet have experts worried the monarch is suffering edema, a condition linked to dire kidney problems.“William just cannot fathom how heartless and selfish Harry continues...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation

Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Frogmore Cottage and Now “Added Incentive”! What All Is the Royal Family Willing to Offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend the Coronation?

Despite the abundance of information, there still seems to be confusion regarding what is going on between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This confusion paired with the fact that King Charles’ grand coronation is approaching soon has left fans wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending. Reports from King Charles being absolutely against, moderately against, and waiting with open doors for the couple that now resides in California have been making the rounds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Have Prince William and Kate Middleton Proved Prince Harry Right by Missing Greek King Constantine’s Funeral?

Prince Harry reflected on the self-absorbed and emotionally detached side of his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in Spare. Despite the damaging claims, the Palace has decided against giving any reaction to the book. The royal members are keeping mum and continuing the no complaint policy to maintain the dignity of the crown in public.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused.  According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they’ve still got the upper hand. Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales’ carol service in December and the couple’s visit to Liverpool...
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
netflixjunkie.com

Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?

Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Popculture

King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says

King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

205K+
Followers
5K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy