Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Offered ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Type Reality Show From Netflix: Sources

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being courted by Netflix for a Keeping Up with the Sussexes reality series, which is causing a fresh wave of disgust from Britain’s royals — including future king Prince William, who’s already plotting revenge against his loose-lipped younger brother, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources close to the situation revealed that the Prince of Wales, 40, has been seething over what his sibling has already dished in his memoir Spare and the docuseries Harry & Meghan — and wants to strike back where it will hurt most!

“William believes the only right move at this point is to strip the Sussexes of their duke and duchess titles, then turn the whole matter over to the lawyers and be formally done with them,” the insider said.

Sources said William and his wife Kate, 40, are bracing for what’s next from the royal runaways, who ditched palace duties in 2021.

An insider spilled that the royals wouldn’t be surprised if the California-based duo stooped to being reality regulars!

A source said, “Netflix brass feel a reality show would be a ratings bonanza — and Harry and Meghan owe them big-time. They held a lot back in their documentary , and the suits at Netflix didn’t realize how much until they read excerpts from Harry’s book.

“They’d like to see the couple open up their home, their lives and their hearts to the cameras,” the source added.

But the source added the hesitant Harry , 38, and the former Suits star, 41, fear the move would look tacky — even if they’re craving its crazy paychecks!

“it’s an option nonetheless, and a powerful one to have up their sleeve if and when they need it,” said the source. Meanwhile, the palace insider shared, “William isn’t going to let this go. He feels betrayed — and doesn’t think Harry’s behavior is worthy of a duke!”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite all the family drama, Harry’s memoir has been flying off the shelves. The book sold 1.4 million copies in the first week.