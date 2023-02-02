Read full article on original website
Related
them.us
In Utah, Trans Teenagers’ Mental Health Teeters as First Gender-Affirming Care Ban of 2023 Is Signed
This story was originally published by The 19th on February 2, 2023. If you or a loved one are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Marisa McPeck-Stringham, a mental health therapist in Layton,...
sunnewsdaily.com
How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students
Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
Governor claims investigation into Utah prison assaults underway
An investigation into multiple incidents at Utah correction facilities is underway following another assault over the weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
As two federal pandemic emergency-assistance programs near an end, Cox has solutions
SALT LAKE CITY — Two temporary federal pandemic emergency-assistance programs are coming to an end in the coming months due to thousands of job opportunities for Utahns. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment, SNAP, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program have helped thousands of Utahns through the pandemic.
kuer.org
After last week’s bad inversion, here are Utah lawmakers’ air quality proposals
A winter inversion is nothing new in Utah, but last week’s certainly got everyone’s attention. There were several days of orange and red warnings in the Salt Lake Valley that kept many indoors. The gross air also follows the release of a study from the National Oceanic and...
10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country
You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
ksl.com
Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
KUTV
State removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts, 2News questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media, 2News began asking questions, and now a state agency has taken down a training video for Utah teachers on how to teach gender identity---including to young children. "I thought the public should know," said...
890kdxu.com
Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure
I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness
LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
ABC 4
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
ABC 4
Courtney's story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello court
Courtney’s story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello …. Nate Larsen with utah’s winter storms and their impacts …. Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Governor Orders Raising of Berm to split Great Salt …. An existing berm is being raised 5 feet...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 3, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – February 3, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Winter storms in Utah and their impact on reservoirs
Utah is ahead of schedule with moisture received; over the weekend we recorded moisture levels that we don't typically accumulate until early April.
kslnewsradio.com
Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says
SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
Comments / 1