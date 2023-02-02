ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

sunnewsdaily.com

How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students

Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

As two federal pandemic emergency-assistance programs near an end, Cox has solutions

SALT LAKE CITY — Two temporary federal pandemic emergency-assistance programs are coming to an end in the coming months due to thousands of job opportunities for Utahns. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment, SNAP, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program have helped thousands of Utahns through the pandemic.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Grim tally: A look at each of Utah's homicide victims of 2022

SALT LAKE CITY — There were 78 homicides in Utah during 2022, which is down from 95 homicides in 2021 and the lowest number in four years, according to KSL.com statistics. For more details, click here. Here is a look at each of the Utah homicide victims and how...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah outlaws gunpowder as a headache cure

I've heard of some strange laws that are still on the books across this land so I did some digging to see what odd laws are on the books in Utah. You may enjoy knowing it is illegal to cause a catastrophe. While you'd expect explosions, fire or poison gases to be forbidden, causing an avalanche is against the law too. Think about that when you decide to ski out of bounds into the backcountry.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Mother of three recalls horrors of homelessness

LOGAN, Utah — Krystina James’ path to homelessness started long before the eviction. A Cache Valley native, she was quick to settle in the area after graduating high school and completing basic training for the Army National Guard. She found someone, fell in love and got married. She said it was during her pregnancy when...
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Courtney's story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello court

Courtney’s story on Brenda Emile and Miller Costello …. Nate Larsen with utah’s winter storms and their impacts …. Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs. Governor Orders Raising of Berm to split Great Salt …. An existing berm is being raised 5 feet...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 3, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – February 3, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Earthquake safety in the winter looks different, expert says

SALT LAKE CITY — Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has devastated several areas. Cold weather patterns are only making the situation more challenging. One expert said that earthquake safety is important specifically in cold weather. Utah’s Earthquake Program Manager John Crofts told Dave and Dujanovic what dangers...
UTAH STATE

