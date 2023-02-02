ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause

Jonathan Toews has never played for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks in all the years he’s had in the NHL so far. That could change soon, though, if he ultimately waives his no-move clause and lets the Blackhawks send him elsewhere. It’s all on Jonathan Toews whether he’d make that decision ahead of […] The post RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist

The NBA’s Trade Deadline is just two days away, and Fred VanVleet’s name continues to arise in trade talks around the league. A potential Toronto Raptors-Orlando Magic trade would reportedly involve Jalen Suggs, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore. Although the Magic sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, they reached the 20-win threshold […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Kyle Lowry gets injury update for Heat as trade rumors fly

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors with the deadline on the horizon. The Heat were initially hesitant to deal Lowry away. However, recent reports suggests that Miami will consider a trade. But Lowry received a troubling injury update on Tuesday, as he’s expected to miss the next 3 games due to a knee injury, per Ira Winderman.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible

The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Shines at NHL All-Star Weekend

As the Nashville Predators enjoyed a well-deserved break last week, goaltender Juuse Saros headed to Sunrise, Fla., to represent the Preds at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The highlight of the weekend's festivities came on Friday night, when Saros and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck set aside their in-season rivalry to capture a win for the Central Division in the inaugural Discover NHL Tendy Tandem competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals embarked on a new era following the 2022 season. Yadier Molina officially called it a career after the Cardinals’ postseason exit in the National League wild-card round, and the team opted to replace him with now-former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two sides came to terms on a five-year, $87.5 […] The post Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam breaks silence on increased trade chatter as deadline approaches

With the February 9th NBA trade deadline only two days away, many of the league’s players and executives have their attention turned to the Toronto Raptors organization. Despite heading into the 2022-23 campaign with legitimate playoff expectations, the Raptors own just the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference. And because the team has drastically underperformed, […] The post Pascal Siakam breaks silence on increased trade chatter as deadline approaches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Trading Rentals, Week Ahead & More

The St. Louis Blues are heading into the rest of the season with a 23-25-3 record. They’re sixth in the Central Division and 11th overall in the Western Conference. They also limped into the All-Star Break, losing five games in a row and seven of nine. It’s pretty clear...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
