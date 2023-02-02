Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Blackhawks Rumors: Patrick Kane might be on the move after all
The Chicago Blackhawks are for sure going to be sellers before the NHL trade deadline that is fastly approaching. It is a hard time for a lot of players but that is just the business side of the game. It isn’t always the easiest thing for fans or players to watch.
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Predators prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
An elite Western Conference showdown is on tap for this evening as the Vegas Golden Knights head to “Smashville” to go head-to-head with the Nashville Predators. Let’s take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Predators prediction and pick will be made. Losers of...
markerzone.com
TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE
The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause
Jonathan Toews has never played for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks in all the years he’s had in the NHL so far. That could change soon, though, if he ultimately waives his no-move clause and lets the Blackhawks send him elsewhere. It’s all on Jonathan Toews whether he’d make that decision ahead of […] The post RUMOR: Major reason that’s holding back Jonathan Toews from waiving no-move clause appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Signs point to quiet trade deadline for Bulls despite calls for shakeup
The Chicago Bulls have had a tumultuous season in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, and the team is reportedly going to play out the rest of the season with a very similar roster to what they have today ahead of the trade deadline. “The impression from other teams is the...
RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist
The NBA’s Trade Deadline is just two days away, and Fred VanVleet’s name continues to arise in trade talks around the league. A potential Toronto Raptors-Orlando Magic trade would reportedly involve Jalen Suggs, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore. Although the Magic sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, they reached the 20-win threshold […] The post RUMOR: Magic’s Fred VanVleet trade interest gets intriguing Jalen Suggs twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry gets injury update for Heat as trade rumors fly
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has been the subject of trade rumors with the deadline on the horizon. The Heat were initially hesitant to deal Lowry away. However, recent reports suggests that Miami will consider a trade. But Lowry received a troubling injury update on Tuesday, as he’s expected to miss the next 3 games due to a knee injury, per Ira Winderman.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible
The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
NHL
Smashville Scope: Juuse Saros Shines at NHL All-Star Weekend
As the Nashville Predators enjoyed a well-deserved break last week, goaltender Juuse Saros headed to Sunrise, Fla., to represent the Preds at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. The highlight of the weekend's festivities came on Friday night, when Saros and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck set aside their in-season rivalry to capture a win for the Central Division in the inaugural Discover NHL Tendy Tandem competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals embarked on a new era following the 2022 season. Yadier Molina officially called it a career after the Cardinals’ postseason exit in the National League wild-card round, and the team opted to replace him with now-former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two sides came to terms on a five-year, $87.5 […] The post Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pascal Siakam breaks silence on increased trade chatter as deadline approaches
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline only two days away, many of the league’s players and executives have their attention turned to the Toronto Raptors organization. Despite heading into the 2022-23 campaign with legitimate playoff expectations, the Raptors own just the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference. And because the team has drastically underperformed, […] The post Pascal Siakam breaks silence on increased trade chatter as deadline approaches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Trading Rentals, Week Ahead & More
The St. Louis Blues are heading into the rest of the season with a 23-25-3 record. They’re sixth in the Central Division and 11th overall in the Western Conference. They also limped into the All-Star Break, losing five games in a row and seven of nine. It’s pretty clear...
