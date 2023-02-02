How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Loyola Marymount

BYU and Loyola Marymount face off in the Marriott Center

The BYU men's basketball program is set to host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. The Cougars are looking to bounce back after losing three consecutive games against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Saint Mary's. Tip off between BYU and LMU is scheduled for 7:00 PM MST or 8:00 PM PST. Below is a all the information you need to watch, listen, or stream the game.

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs LMU

TV: CBS Sports Network | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

| Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial TV Talent: John Sadak, Pete Gillen

Streamed Audio: BYU Radio Sirius XM 143, KSL 102.7/1160 AM, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app

Radio Talent: Greg Wrubell, Mark Durrant

Live stats: BYUCougars.com

Ken Pomeroy Prediction

KenPom, the industry leader in college basketball analytics, expects a close game between BYU and LMU. Kenpom gives BYU a 63% chance to win with an expected final score of 72-68 in favor of the Cougars.

In his most recent rankings, KenPom has BYU ranked at no. 80 and LMU is ranked nearby at no. 84.

ESPN BPI is more optimistic about BYU's chances at home and gives the Cougars a 72% chance to win.

The betting lines favor BYU by 5 points in this game.

WCC Standings

Through nine games, BYU has a losing record (4-5) in conference play. That puts BYU at seventh in the WCC standings. LMU is 6-3 in conference play and currently standing in third place in the WCC. LMU has the biggest win of the WCC season on the road at Gonzaga.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily