Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO