Failed, skipped drug tests lead judge to revoke car club president's probation in 2020 assault case
DENVER — A Denver judge on Monday sent a man to prison for repeated probation violations in a 2020 assault – a decision made separately from a pending case in which he’s accused of causing a fatal high-speed car crash last summer and fleeing the scene. Taylor...
Two additional suspects arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old Loveland man
Two additional juvenile suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Loveland, police said Monday.
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
Great-aunt accused of murdering 8-year-old pleads not guilty
DENVER — The great-aunt of 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday in Denver District Court on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing death in connection with the boy's death. Susan Baffour is now set for a three-day jury trial expected to begin July 5. On the...
15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland
Three teenage boys have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.
Man pleads not guilty in fatal 2015 shooting in Loveland
A man accused of fatally shooting a pedestrian and shooting at a motorcycle in 2015 in Loveland is heading to trial. Christopher Parker, 40, pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old William Connole at First Street and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Coloradoan. A motorcyclist was shot at – but not hurt – the same day near Allendale Park. Parker was arrested in 2018 and has been in custody without bond since as he underwent competency evaluations. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Proposed bill would make drug-dealing resulting in death a felony
Drug dealers whose drugs kill people could soon face felony charges. A bipartisan bill being proposed by state Senators Kyle Mullica of Thornton and Byron Pelton of Sterling would up the penalties for a person convicted of selling drugs that cause death to between eight and 32 years in prison. The bill brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Both lawmakers said he bill will deter drug use, but The Denver Post reports the Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver worries it could deter people from calling for help in the event of an overdose and simply seeks to arrest our way out of the drug crisis. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car
A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine. About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.Half a pound of possible cocaine. Two guns.And an undisclosed amount of cash.Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute. On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting...
Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 for alleged stabbing, spitting on deputy
One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest. The stabbing was the result of...
Greeley police search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
The report was of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at a cross walk.
Boy dies after shooting at 10th and Federal
No further information was released, except that the victim was a "juvenile male."
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking
Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Study: Teens are falling for online scams more...
Boulder County drug dealer sentenced for manslaughter
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was found guilty of killing a woman he supplied fentanyl to was sentenced to prison Thursday. Sammy Valdez was found guilty in October of manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of cocaine. He was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for manslaughter and two years for the other counts, to be served at the same time.
Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian
Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.
Driver who killed two people while fleeing police in stolen vehicle sentenced
A man who killed two people as tried to escape police in a stolen vehicle in 2021 was sentenced last week to 40 years in state prison. Nicholas Villarini, 28, was ordered by Adams County district court judge on Jan. 26 to serve 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for each of two counts of Vehicular Homicide-DUI. More than a year of that time (458 days, to be exact) was subtracted from those sentences, a credit for time Villarini has already spent behind bars in the county jail. But the judge added on a mandatory four years of parole...
Greeley Police look for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Greeley Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Police said a 53-year-old man was using a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a pickup truck that sped away from the scene. The man was transported to the hospital, where was pronounced dead. Police said the vehicle in question was a black four-door pick-up truck that was possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 of the year 2008 or newer. The vehicle has chrome trim and should have damage to the front driver’s side.
Man charged with overdose death of child
A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A man has received additional charges following the overdose death of a 14-year-old. A pedestrian was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Speer Boulevard Thursday night. 1 hurt in Denver shooting on Girard Avenue. Police...
Best friends killed by suspected drunk driver
An alleged drunk driver sped through a red light, killing two people and seriously hurting another in Loveland.
