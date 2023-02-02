Read full article on original website
Cos Cob Resident Named to Fall 2022 Semester Dean's List at Dean College
Dean College is pleased to announce that Zachary Garsson of Cos Cob has earned a place on the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a...
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. The following Ridgefield residents have met these requirements:. * Kenley Kegler, Photography, daughter of Patricia Jo Kegler and Kenneth Kegler. * Finn Tidbury, Business Management, son...
Milford Resident Named to Fall 2022 President's List at Dean College
Hannah Pogemiller of Milford has earned a place on the President's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the President's List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45...
Danbury Resident Kiera McCarthy Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. Kiera McCarthy of Danbury is among those named to the Dean's List at Endicott College for the Fall 2022 semester. McCarthy is majoring in Exercise Science/Pre-AT. McCarthy is the daughter of Lisa McCarthy and John McCarthy.
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application
The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
CT's Beardsley Zoo Invites the Public to Join Citizen Scientist FrogWatch USA
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer.
Ridgefield High School Student Awarded Prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal
Ridgefield High School Senior, Charlotte Bowler, recently earned the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor a member of the United States Senate or House of Representatives may bestow upon a youth civilian. The award is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement.
Wilton Library Launches Three-Year Strategic Plan to Address Current Challenges and Opportunities and to Reimagine the Library’s Future
Wilton Library is pleased to announce the release of its Strategic Plan for 2023-2026. The Strategic Plan is a road map for the library’s future, highlighting the library’s core purpose, mission, and vision, with focus on progress and working to successfully meet the diverse needs of the evolving Wilton community.
Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died
Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
SHU Cheer Team Places 1st for Fourth Consecutive Year in National Competition
Sacred Heart University’s cheerleading team is getting plenty of attention after securing first place―its fourth consecutive win―at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) competition in Orlando, FL. The 30 student-athletes took to the mat at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort Jan. 14, placing first in the UCA’s Open...
Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission is holding two Public Hearings to receive public input regarding 2023 Town Charter
The Ridgefield Charter Revision Commission is holding two Public Hearings for the purpose of receiving comments and input from the public regarding the 2023 Town Charter. All are encouraged to attend and share your thoughts!. For more information about the Charter Revision Commission click here.
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance
The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
43rd Annual Photography Show Opens at Carriage Barn
On Saturday, February 4 the Carriage Barn Art Center’s annual juried photography show opened to the public with a reception from 4-6pm. The exhibit features over 100 pieces by professional, amateur and student photographers selected for inclusion in this year’s show. The show was juried by Christina Zanetti,...
American Red Cross Helping 11 after Fires in Norwalk and Sterling
The American Red Cross is helping 11 people after two fires yesterday in Norwalk and Sterling. On Saturday, Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires and provided immediate assistance to at least 19 people across the state. Five families – five adults after a fire today on N. Water...
Westport's own Walrus Alley Signature Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe is a Super Bowl Touchdown!
Tailgating at home for the big game? This dip is better than any touchdown!. Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, and what better way to celebrate the big game than with the perfect game day food?. Westport’s very own, Walrus Alley, a southern-inspired, family-owned restaurant offers up their...
