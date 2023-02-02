Read full article on original website
Failed, skipped drug tests lead judge to revoke car club president's probation in 2020 assault case
DENVER — A Denver judge on Monday sent a man to prison for repeated probation violations in a 2020 assault – a decision made separately from a pending case in which he’s accused of causing a fatal high-speed car crash last summer and fleeing the scene. Taylor...
Crash victim's father criticizes judge after sentence
DENVER — Nine months after his son was killed by a drunk driver, Eytan Tsioni said the pain is still almost unendurable. "They say time helps. I don't know. It's been almost a year and I don't see a light at the end of the tunnel," Tsioni said. Tsioni...
2 more teens arrested in Loveland fatal shooting, carjacking
Two more teens are arrested in connection with a fatal shooting and carjacking in Loveland last month. Police handcuffed two 15 year olds in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. The first 15-year-old was arrested earlier this month. Another teen was also injured in the January 20 crime at the Brookstone Apartment Homes. All three teens face murder and attempted murder counts.
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland
Three teenage boys have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.
Man pleads not guilty in fatal 2015 shooting in Loveland
A man accused of fatally shooting a pedestrian and shooting at a motorcycle in 2015 in Loveland is heading to trial. Christopher Parker, 40, pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old William Connole at First Street and St. Louis Avenue, according to the Coloradoan. A motorcyclist was shot at – but not hurt – the same day near Allendale Park. Parker was arrested in 2018 and has been in custody without bond since as he underwent competency evaluations. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Larimer County Sheriff's Office arrests 1 for alleged stabbing, spitting on deputy
One man was arrested near Loveland, Colorado after deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a reported stabbing in unincorporated Larimer County. Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, LCSO received a report that a man had been stabbed near 35th Street Southwest. The stabbing was the result of...
Greeley police search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
The report was of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian at a cross walk.
15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking
Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Study: Teens are falling for online scams more...
Boy dies after shooting at 10th and Federal
No further information was released, except that the victim was a "juvenile male."
Man dies in Jefferson County jail, sheriff’s office says
A 62-year-old man died in the Jefferson County Detention Center late Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. James Jarvis was “found unresponsive” in his cell at 10:48 p.m., according to a news release. The man’s cellmate alerted deputies to his condition. Deputies started “lifesaving measures” and called for additional medical aid, but Jarvis did not survive.
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Colorado ranchers claim to be target of racially charged "reign of terror"
Courtney W. Mallery and his wife Nicole, a black couple that own and operate Freedom Acres Ranch in El Paso County, are claiming that they have been on the receiving end of a racially charged "reign of terror" from community members, strangers, and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies search for 12-year-old who allegedly stole mother's SUV
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy who reportedly stole his mother's SUV on Sunday.Authorities say, 12-year-old Romeo, who has a history of running away, stole his mother's Jeep in the area of 4600 Ports Down Lane. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, driving a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate reading "DCCA28."Deputies say if anyone seen Romeo or the SUV are to contact the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.
Greeley police search for driver who left scene after fatally striking pedestrian
Authorities in Greeley are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and left the scene Sunday night. Officers say around 8:40 p.m. a report came in about a person being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street. Investigators were notified that the vehicle fled the scene following the incident. Medical personnel arrived to the scene and located a 53-year-old male, suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Weld County Coroner, pending next-of-kin notification. Officers and witnesses describe the suspected vehicle involved in the incident as a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500 that's likely a 2008 model or newer, with chrome trim. There may also be front-end damage on the driver's side, according to authorities. According to authorities, the truck was last seen headed southbound on 35th Avenue. Investigators are asking homes and businesses for surveillance video of the incident and encourage anyone with additional information to contact Officer Tharp or Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.
Teen to serve 9 months of work release after deadly DUI crash
A Boulder teen will serve 9 months of work release for a drunk driving crash that killed two people and injured another last April.On Friday, the 18-year-old was taken into custody after hours of victim impact statements, along with statements from the teen's parents and a gut-wrenching apology from the teen herself. Because she was charged as a juvenile her name is being withheld. The work release was in lieu of straight jail time, which means she will be allowed to leave the jail during the day for work, classes and treatment.While families of the victims believe the teen is...
Proposed bill would make drug-dealing resulting in death a felony
Drug dealers whose drugs kill people could soon face felony charges. A bipartisan bill being proposed by state Senators Kyle Mullica of Thornton and Byron Pelton of Sterling would up the penalties for a person convicted of selling drugs that cause death to between eight and 32 years in prison. The bill brings all drug sales in line with fentanyl law. Both lawmakers said he bill will deter drug use, but The Denver Post reports the Harm Reduction Action Center in Denver worries it could deter people from calling for help in the event of an overdose and simply seeks to arrest our way out of the drug crisis. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
Work release for teen DUI driver upsets victims’ families
An 18-year-old Boulder woman will serve nine months of work release after killing two people while driving drunk on her prom night last April.
Police: Man at center of narcotics investigation connected to Greeley shooting
Authorities believe a man who allegedly had thousands of counterfeit pills and several pounds of drugs in his trunk is also connected to a drive-by shooting in Greeley.
