Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
A Cobb County deputy recruit has been fired and arrested after the sheriff said he attacked an inmate. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him. “The deputy was moving the detainee...
YAHOO!
DeKalb man arrested, charged with New Year’s murder, deputies say
A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man has been arrested for murder, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he committed on Jan. 1, 2023. Malachi Coleman was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle of Tennessee at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain.
YAHOO!
Rome police investigating shooting death of man at apartment complex
Rome police are investigating the shooting death of a man. At about 7:36 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about shots fired outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservoir Street. The victim was found outside the building and had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Comments / 0