ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One woman injured in shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia

One woman is injured during a shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department was called to the area of 5th and Lyon Sunday night for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Local family holds memorial for unhoused man

COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Child playing with fire starts Audrain County house fire

An Audrain County child sparks a house fire in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a home in the 900 block of East Jackson Street on Sunday night, just before 8 p.m. The fire was located on the home’s second story, including two rooms and the...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
97.9 KICK FM

One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri

Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud

A Kingdom City business owner faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud. Scott Allen Maples, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday in federal court in Jefferson City. Maples admitted that he submitted fake and...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Trial dates have been set for a Columbia business woman accused of fraud and embezzlement. Kathryn L. Cunningham, known as Kat, 62, was charged with a total of 38 counts by a grand jury Dec. 13 in Jefferson City. Cunningham, of Rocheport, is charged with 24 counts of bank fraud, four The post Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy