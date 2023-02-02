Read full article on original website
Columbia City Council to vote on permit for homeless services campus
The Columbia City Council is expected to decide Monday night whether to approve the construction of a public campus offering services for the homeless. The post Columbia City Council to vote on permit for homeless services campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Recreational marijuana sales in Columbia put on pause; awaiting City Council approval
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents over 21 could legally buy recreational marijuana as soon as Tuesday if city regulations are approved at Monday's council meeting. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued an emergency rule Friday, giving Missouri dispensaries the green light to legally sell marijuana with a state-wide license.
krcgtv.com
Recreational Marijuana can be sold and purchased in Columbia as soon as Tuesday morning
Columbia — The City of Columbia cleared a major hurdle for both the selling and purchasing of Recreational Marijuana at its city council meeting Monday evening. In a unanimous vote, the council approved amendments to Chapter 13 and 29 of the city code relating to business licensing regulations surrounding Recreational Marijuana.
KOMU
City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
kjluradio.com
One woman injured in shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia
One woman is injured during a shooting near Douglass Park in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department was called to the area of 5th and Lyon Sunday night for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.
Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick
Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
KOMU
Boone County dispensary among the first to sell recreational marijuana
BOONE COUNTY- A Boone County dispensary became one of the first businesses to legally sell recreational marijuana Friday morning. Much like alcohol purchases, customers who are 21 and older have to show a valid form of I.D. Purchases are limited to three ounces of marijuana or less. The original date...
krcgtv.com
Three people, three pets safe after early morning house fire in Columbia
Columbia fire officials said they determined the cause of an early-morning house fire. Someone called the Fire Department at 12:59 am Monday to the 300 block of West Leslie Lane, according to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, there was smoke and...
KOMU
Local family holds memorial for unhoused man
COLUMBIA - A local family, with the help of countless businesses in Columbia, held a memorial for George Robert Nickles. The memorial lasted from 4-7 p.m. at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church. Nickles was a prominent figure in the downtown Columbia community, frequently coming to restaurants who provide food...
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Child playing with fire starts Audrain County house fire
An Audrain County child sparks a house fire in Mexico. The Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to a home in the 900 block of East Jackson Street on Sunday night, just before 8 p.m. The fire was located on the home’s second story, including two rooms and the...
One of the Best Diners in the U.S. is Located in Missouri
Man, I love a good ole fashion diner and Missouri is filled with these classic-style places. One particular diner was just named the absolute best in the U.S. Whether you want a burger and fries or a massive helping of biscuits and creamy gravy the Broadway Diner in Columbia Missouri can deliver whatever you are craving. Lovefood just named the Broadway Diner not only the best diner in Missouri but the best in the entire country.
krcgtv.com
Kingdom City business owner pleads guilty to PPP fraud
A Kingdom City business owner faces 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud. Scott Allen Maples, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud on Tuesday in federal court in Jefferson City. Maples admitted that he submitted fake and...
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Trial dates have been set for a Columbia business woman accused of fraud and embezzlement. Kathryn L. Cunningham, known as Kat, 62, was charged with a total of 38 counts by a grand jury Dec. 13 in Jefferson City. Cunningham, of Rocheport, is charged with 24 counts of bank fraud, four The post Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Moberly Public Schools send letter after substitute teacher shares student picture
MOBERLY, Mo. — Moberly Public Schools said they were taking "corrective action" after a substitute teacher shared a picture of a student on her social media. District officials sent a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, they explained that they learned about the situation on Friday.
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
