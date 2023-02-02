ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

All CSP officers now have body cameras

All 725 Colorado State Patrol troopers are now trained and wear body camera while on patrol.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Police investigate report of armed man at rec center

Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Boulder nonprofit helping Marshall Fire victims rebuild

Survivors of the Marshall Fire are getting an interesting option for landscaping as they rebuild. Gabby Easterwood reports.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Unemployment claims backlogged in Colorado

New data from the U.S. Department of Labor reveals Colorado is the slowest in the nation when it comes to processing unemployment claims. Shaul Turner reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Families displaced after Denver apartment fire

Around 30 people were forced out of their homes after a fire at apartments near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Earthquake relief: Where to donate in the Denver area

After a powerful earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, killing thousands, help is on the way from around the globe. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Energy leaders address concerns on high utility bills

Colorado energy leaders gathered Monday to explain how and why energy costs have been higher in recent months and what they're doing to help. Samantha Spitz reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking

Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Polis pushes plan to reduce utility bills

Gov. Jared Polis said he's taking action to help avoid another round of rising utility bills. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Beloved cyclist's bike stolen

The bike, named Colonel Mustard, has traveled the world. Samantha Spitz reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Greeley deadly hit-and-run

Witnesses reported the pedestrian being hit while on the cross walk.
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

How to help Turkey after the earthquake

Alex Rose has a few tips on how to help those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A fish in need is a friend indeed

All types of pets need veterinary care, but as Dan Daru learned - our fishy friends have a unique set of needs.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

System brings mountain snow, chance of snow in Denver

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — After a beautiful weekend in Colorado, another winter weather system has arrived in the state. The system will bring light snow to Colorado's mountains throughout Monday, gradually decreasing in the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall over the Elkhead and Park Mountains and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman raising money for her service dog

Bailey the service dog is in need of some help. Shaul Turner reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Frozen Dead Guy Day tickets on sale

An annual tradition is returning to Colorado, but this time its taking place in Estes Park. Frozen Dead Guy Day tickets are on sale right now.
ESTES PARK, CO

