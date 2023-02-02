Read full article on original website
Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
Rare bird spotted in Maine again
The Steller's Sea-Eagle is back. The Maine Audubon reports that the rare bird has been spotted in Maine yet again. They say that this is an incredibly rare eagle from Eastern Siberia. The bird spent time around mid-coast Maine from December 2021 to March 2022. The last sighting of the...
These Maine towns used to have different names
As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
Wind chill records broken across Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
Maine breeder and NH family reach settlement over spaying of golden retriever
A lawsuit over a golden retriever born in Maine but sold to a New Hampshire man has been dismissed in U.S. District Court in Portland after a confidential settlement was reached in November. Pirate, who will be three on April 16, is back with Adam F. Cail, 48, of Greenland,...
Study finds Maine is top state for animal protection laws
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Many people know Maine is a great place to enjoy with a pet, and one group found it is also a great place to protect our four-legged friends. The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Maine as the top state in the country for the strongest animal protection laws for a third year in a row. The advocacy group publishes a yearly report after combing through animal protection laws in every state.
Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine files for bankruptcy
A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine has filed for bankruptcy. Loyal Companion, which has 8 shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” Loyal Companion said.
A mild start to week in Maine, some light snow on tap Tuesday night
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A quieter and milder stretch of weather is in store for Maine during the upcoming week. There is the chance for some light snow on Tuesday night, and a couple late week storm systems have the potential to bring some rain and snow to Maine as well. Monday...
Maine sees spike in kids eating cannabis edibles, bill aims to abolish cartoons on labels
It sounds absurd but New England is seeing spikes in young children accidentally suffering from cannabis intoxication. The numbers are even pushing policy makers to rethink marijuana packaging. Maine voters gave the OK to recreational cannabis in 2016 but it did not really appear on shelves until 2020. Since then,...
Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules
AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
Boothbay Harbor school flooded after sprinkler system damaged by extreme cold
BOOTHBAY HARBOR (WGME) – The record-breaking cold over the weekend is still causing trouble Monday, especially at a school in Boothbay Harbor. The superintendent says water flooded the second floor, then the first, forcing him to close school for the entire week and likely beyond. "We’re definitely having some...
GPS issue causes 2-hour delay in finding injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire
BERLIN, NH (WGME) -- Officials say it took rescue crews over two hours to find two injured snowmobilers in New Hampshire due to GPS location issues. New Hampshire Fish and Game says they got a call about a woman who was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.
2 Mainers win Grammy awards
Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
'I saw firefighters freezing': Lisbon Falls coffee shop steps up to help first responders
LISBON FALLS (WGME) --Dangerously cold wind chills made putting out a fire in Lisbon Falls extremely challenging over the weekend, but one nearby shop went the extra mile to help those fighting the flames. Icicles now cover a Lisbon Falls apartment duplex Sunday. But Saturday morning the building was engulfed...
Boothbay school closed all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage
BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
