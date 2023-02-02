ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

MrBeast is being called ‘demonic’ after paying for 1,000 people to get cataracts surgery

By Margaret Darby
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHh0Q_0kaiede200
MrBeast is facing accusations after his latest good deed. | Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Youtube star MrBeast is facing backlash and getting called “demonic” after paying for 1,000 people to receive cataracts surgery to restore their sight.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with 131 million subscribers to his page. He is known for posting stunts and other family-friendly videos, per Deseret News .

Last week, he shared an eight minute Youtube video called “1,000 blind people see for the first time.” It has been viewed more than 75 million times so far.

MrBeast provided the money for the necessary surgery in the U.S., Mexico, Honduras, Kenya, Jamaica, Indonesia, Brazil and more.

Dr. Jeff Levenson, who performed the cataracts surgery in MrBeast’s video explained that “Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10 minute surgery.” People do not get the surgery because they either cannot afford it or do not have access to it.

“This is the real reason we are doing this, blindness can take away parts of your life,” MrBeast explained after speaking with a man who is homebound and cannot drive due to his blindness.

On top of the cataract surgeries, MrBeast gave more than one person $10,000, donated $50,000 to a high school student for his college fund and bought a man a Tesla. He also gave Levenson a $100,000 donation so he can perform more cataracts operations.

Related

Why is MrBeast facing backlash?

His video sparked a divide on the ethics that drive philanthropy and what motivates MrBeast’s good deeds. Some people are labeling the YouTube star “demonic” and others claim he exploits people for content, they believe he acts for financial gain.

“He uses vulnerable and desperate people for content. I’m glad 1000 people can see now. Doesn’t make him a good person” one person tweeted .

How has MrBeast responded to his critics?

MrBeast has not said much yet, but in a Twitter post he claimed he has plans to donate all his money throughout his life and poked fun at the backlash he has received on Twitter.

What are MrBeast fans saying?

MrBeast fans are supportive his good deeds. Others say that as long are people are getting help, it does not matter what his motivations are.

You can watch the video here.

Comments / 164

Mark Phillips
2d ago

He did a good thing for people in need. Get over yourselves. if he gets attention for it oh well fact remains lots of people were helped.

Reply(7)
104
Great White Cat
2d ago

In other words, selfish narcissists are butthurt that he didn't give them the money instead of using it to pay for a blind person to regain sight. He didn't perform an anti miracle, put his hands over the blind guys face, hail Satan, and the blind guys eyes turned red and could see.....he used his revenue to do a good deed that creates publicity, which makes more revenue, and he uses that to run around and do more nice things. He profits, others benefit. How is any of that bad? How do you think any good things happened ever in history? Ancient Rome created a grain welfare system to feed the extreme poor, but all the rest of everything was from wealthy people using their resources and people taking their resources, in exchange for their services, eventually enriching themselves...then they could do things they want. People have such a horrible understanding of history, tradition, and human nature that they're brainwashed into believing communism is default, as if we were ants.

Reply(1)
35
NoGuts NoGlory
2d ago

MrBeast's motivation - be it financial gain or something more nefarious - is not my concern. He has to live with himself. The people who had their eyesight restored, particularly those who also received money or a car, are incredibly grateful and happy. That's what matters.

Reply(1)
56
Related
SVG

MrBeast Gets Real About His Death

YouTube fans know MrBeast as a guy who doles out fistfuls of cash and coordinates a massive team to put together life-changing challenges. His high energy videos and off-the-wall antics have translated into huge success for the YouTuber, to the point where he even has people trying to copy his style and build their own YouTube empires of one billion+ followers. And while his viewers may be used to the devil may care attitude that comes through in his more daring videos, MrBeast is well aware that the fun can't last forever. On a recent "Lex Fridman Podcast" appearance, MrBeast went deep on the topic of death. What started as a conversation about his "buried alive" challenge video evolved into a philosophical conversation about mortality.
Distractify

MrBeast Is Being Called "Antichrist" on Twitter for Helping Blind People Regain Vision

When it comes to popular YouTubers, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) definitely makes the list. The longtime creator, who first started posting videos on his namesake channel in 2012, currently has more than 130 million subscribers. He's known for creating videos that feature elaborate stunts, pranks, and challenges. However, MrBeast is also known for using his platform and wealth to help others.
Distractify

A White Woman Was Secretly Filmed Writing a Racist Email on a Plane — the Event Unfolds on TikTok

A platform like TikTok is home to all sorts of content, but not all of it consists of fun dances and silly trends. More often than not, people tend to capture or comment on some horrible events that unfold before them. Whether people are addressing false rumors or controversy, capturing offensive tirades, or exposing awful business practices and customer experiences, there are all kinds of videos on TikTok where people are captured committing some unsavory acts.
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Tyla

Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
GIG HARBOR, WA
Ricky

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy