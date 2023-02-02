MrBeast is being called ‘demonic’ after paying for 1,000 people to get cataracts surgery

MrBeast is facing accusations after his latest good deed. | Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Youtube star MrBeast is facing backlash and getting called “demonic” after paying for 1,000 people to receive cataracts surgery to restore their sight.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with 131 million subscribers to his page. He is known for posting stunts and other family-friendly videos, per Deseret News .

Last week, he shared an eight minute Youtube video called “1,000 blind people see for the first time.” It has been viewed more than 75 million times so far.

MrBeast provided the money for the necessary surgery in the U.S., Mexico, Honduras, Kenya, Jamaica, Indonesia, Brazil and more.

Dr. Jeff Levenson, who performed the cataracts surgery in MrBeast’s video explained that “Half of all blindness in the world is people who need a 10 minute surgery.” People do not get the surgery because they either cannot afford it or do not have access to it.

“This is the real reason we are doing this, blindness can take away parts of your life,” MrBeast explained after speaking with a man who is homebound and cannot drive due to his blindness.

On top of the cataract surgeries, MrBeast gave more than one person $10,000, donated $50,000 to a high school student for his college fund and bought a man a Tesla. He also gave Levenson a $100,000 donation so he can perform more cataracts operations.

Why is MrBeast facing backlash?

His video sparked a divide on the ethics that drive philanthropy and what motivates MrBeast’s good deeds. Some people are labeling the YouTube star “demonic” and others claim he exploits people for content, they believe he acts for financial gain.

“He uses vulnerable and desperate people for content. I’m glad 1000 people can see now. Doesn’t make him a good person” one person tweeted .

How has MrBeast responded to his critics?

MrBeast has not said much yet, but in a Twitter post he claimed he has plans to donate all his money throughout his life and poked fun at the backlash he has received on Twitter.

What are MrBeast fans saying?

MrBeast fans are supportive his good deeds. Others say that as long are people are getting help, it does not matter what his motivations are.

You can watch the video here.