Berkeley police seek suspects who robbed man near university dorms

By UC Berkeley, Andrew Fortin-Caldera
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
The robbery occurred about a half-mile south of the University of California, Berkeley's southern edge, near the school's Davidson and Towle halls, according to police. UC Berkeley

Police sought the public's help to identify and locate two suspects who robbed a man early Thursday morning near several University of California, Berkeley dormitories.

The robbery was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the area of College Avenue at Haste Street, about a half-mile away from the southern edge of the campus near the school's Davidson and Towle halls, according to a department statement.

The victim was approached by one of the suspects, who threatened him at gunpoint to turnover his wallet, according to police. The suspect then got into a red sedan that fled the scene traveling eastbound on Haste Street.

"The suspect is believed to have been in the company of a second individual who got into a white four door sedan and left the area," according to Berkeley police.

The suspect who threatened the victim was described as a teenaged male who was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and grey sweatpants. The second suspect was described only as a male.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 510 981-5900

San Francisco Examiner

