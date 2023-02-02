Berkeley police seek suspects who robbed man near university dorms
Police sought the public's help to identify and locate two suspects who robbed a man early Thursday morning near several University of California, Berkeley dormitories.
The robbery was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the area of College Avenue at Haste Street, about a half-mile away from the southern edge of the campus near the school's Davidson and Towle halls, according to a department statement.
The victim was approached by one of the suspects, who threatened him at gunpoint to turnover his wallet, according to police. The suspect then got into a red sedan that fled the scene traveling eastbound on Haste Street.
"The suspect is believed to have been in the company of a second individual who got into a white four door sedan and left the area," according to Berkeley police.
The suspect who threatened the victim was described as a teenaged male who was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and grey sweatpants. The second suspect was described only as a male.
Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the Berkeley Police Department at 510 981-5900
Comments / 0