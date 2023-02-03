Mohonasen students holding food drive next week

ROTTERDAM — The Mohonasen National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society will team up this weekend to host a food drive benefiting district families facing food insecurity next week.

The Feb. 11 food drive will take place in front of the High School auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an emphasis on collecting personal hygiene and nonperishable food items. The drive was originally expected to take place Feb. 4, but was postponed due to low temperatures.

Collection boxes for the drive will be available at district entrances through Feb. 10.

A portion of items collected will be donated to the Schenectady Community Ministries food pantry, which provides thousands of free meals to county residents each year.

The drive comes as the district continues to advocate for universal free meals, a pandemic-era federal program that expired last year, taking away free breakfast and lunches to millions of students across the country.

At Mohonasen schools, nearly half the district’s approximately 2,700 students are economically disadvantaged and qualify for either free or reduced meals, according to state data.

In recent years, the district has launched its MohonCares program, which provides students access to free meals, clothing and other hygiene items without charge. The program has benefited hundreds of students to date, and was recently awarded a pair of grants to expand services.

Recommended hygiene donations included, shampoo, conditioner, tampons, maxi pads, toothbrushes, toothpaste, body was, deodorant and shaving cream.

Food items include:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Granola bars

Fruit containers

Fruit snacks

Soup

Rice Crispy Treats

Pudding

Jell-O cups

Goldfish

Crackers

Individual mac and cheese cups

Individual oatmeal cups

Pretzels

Chips

This story was updated on Feb. 3 to reflect that the food drive has been rescheduled for Feb. 11.

