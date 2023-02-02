ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Voice of the "ordinary," Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to give GOP response to Biden's State of the Union

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYHeO_0kaieQ7T00

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday, marking his first speaking engagement in front of a Republican led House. Following that appearance, newly elected Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will lead the GOP's response via a broadcast from Little Rock, during which she'll be offering counterpoints as to "what America needs."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to address the nation after the State of the Union on Tuesday," Sanders said in a tweet on Thursday. "What America needs – and what Republicans are offering – is a return to common sense and a commitment to the ideals that made America the land of the free and home of the brave."

In the announcement of Sanders' "Republican Address to the Nation," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy referred to the Arkansas governor as someone who is "fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses and ordinary taxpayers," urging viewers, and Biden himself, to listen to her carefully.

"She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father," McCarthy furthered in his announcement. "She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I'm thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also offered his own alley-oop to Sanders, mixing in a jab at Biden in the process.

"While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning," McConnell said

As the youngest governor in America, Sanders is being championed by the GOP as a totem for a new generation of Republicans, but Democrats are less enthusiastic about her upcoming appearance.

"We watched her lie to us every day for years. Hard pass," tweeted journalist Aaron Rupar in response to McCarthy's announcement.

In a tweet from liberal Pitt Griffin, he points out how Sanders' version of progress differs from that of her opposition.

Comments / 7

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’

Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Julián Castro: Latest Trump-Biden poll ‘should be worrisome’ for Democrats

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately described a previous position held by Castro. Former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro said recent polling that shows President Biden lagging behind former President Trump in a potential 2024 rematch should raise some eyebrows in the Democratic Party. An ABC-Washington Post poll this week showed that Trump…
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
215K+
Followers
22K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy