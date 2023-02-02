Read full article on original website
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
citywatchla.com
How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?
THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
Headlines: Here Are Some Ways That Pop-Ups Can Protect Their Gear, According to a Smash Burger Master
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Mark Tripp, founder of the prime-grade smash burger pop-up Tripp Burgers, shared some tips about how popups can keep...
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
Eater
LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post
Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
Architectural Gem in L.A.’s Venice Beach Lives Like a Private Botanical Garden
Just a block from the neighborhood’s bustling shopping and dining district, this modern residence provides indoor-outdoor living without sacrificing privacy
Jeffrey Katzenberg’s escape to L.A.
The Hollywood mogul and Democratic mega-donor made elections in Los Angeles his biggest priorities in 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
ETOnline.com
Biggest Fashion Moments - 2023 GRAMMYs
Check out the 2023 GRAMMYs' biggest fashion moments. The awards took place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Renowned Journalist and LA Times Food Writer Barbara Hansen Has Died
Barbara Hansen, one of the first food writers to bring attention to international cuisines in Los Angeles through her work at the LA Times, and a James Beard award winner, died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Hansen was 90 years old and still active, writing on her blog and posting recipes on Instagram up until the end of her life.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
CALIFORNIA - There’s a reason why California has become the burger capital of the world. Whether it’s a juicy patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries, the state’s restaurants are masters at creating epic meat sandwiches.
NBC San Diego
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
Los Angeles is offering the homeless motel rooms ... but with some tricky conditions
CNN's Nick Watt reports on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' initiative to clear encampments on city streets and house the homeless in motels until the city is able to offer permanent housing.
LAPD Suspended Officer Who Obstructed L.A. TACO Reporter’s Vision While On Duty
A few days before 2022 ended, I received an email that stopped me in my tracks. It had no subject or body, just an eight-digit-long serial number and an attached pdf. The sender’s address was even spammier sounding:. “professionalStandardsBureauEvaluationSection”. I initially deleted it on reflex because it looked like...
thehypemagazine.com
Meet Prophet Michael with God’s On Fire with Deitrick Haddon
Prophet Michael is an Urban Contemporary Gospel Rap Artist from Los Angeles, California with a soulful spirit. He has been blessed with A Powerful Prophetic, Music Ministry that he has shared with the world. He’s a 2016 Nominee-Song Collaboration-(IGARA) Jacksonville, FL. and 2008 Luminosity Award Nominee for Gospel Hip Hop of The Year-2008-Founder: Legendary James Cleveland-The L A Gospel Messengers Inc. and A 2010 Honoree of The Hip Hop Church of L.A-West Coast: Founder Kurtis Blow BMI. The Southern California Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres. Dr.Bro.Steve Harris, Pastor Dr.Susie Jones, Dorean Edwards, Houston Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres.Catherine Dorsey, Church West Angeles COGIC-Pastor-Bishop Charles E.Blake Collaborations and Grace the stage with Deitrick Haddon, Gerald/Tammi Haddon, Pastor Calvin B.Rhone, Prez Blackmon ll, Tim”Bishop” Brown, Zaneta Motha Brown, Lettrice Lawrence, Patrick & Chris Bolton, Natasha Walker, Kym Branch, Prophet X, David Daughtry, Bobbie Lee Anderson, Nysa Shenay, Nikki Potts, Brent Jones, Kikki Sheard, just to name a few.
KABC
LA Museums Offering Free Admission Today
(Los Angeles, CA) — A handful of Los Angeles-area museums are offering free admission today, Sunday. That’s because it’s “Free-for-All” day in Southern California. More than 30 museums are participating, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, The Getty Center, and The Museum of Contemporary Art. A full list of participating museums can be found at SO-CAL-museums-dot-org.
