ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

How Bad is Meghan Markle’s Alma Mater, Immaculate Heart?

THE VIEW FROM HERE - Virtually the entire world knows that the Duchess of Sussex, Los Angeles’ own Meghan Markle, went to high school at Immaculate Heart (IHHS) in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles. The dividing line between Los Feliz and Hollywood is Franklin Avenue. Since the school is on the north side, it is officially in ritzy Los Feliz. Minor note, Meghan’s father lived in a house which Immaculate Heart owned in the Hollywood Grove HPOZ where he was our next door neighbor. No, we never met Meghan; maybe we said “Hi” a few times as she walked past our house, but that was years before she was the Duchess.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles

Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Spanish Tapas Spot Calls out LAPD, Unhoused People in Scathing Closure Post

Mellow Spanish tapas spot Cobras & Matadors on Beverly Boulevard has closed for the second time, at least according to its Instagram page, but not without a bit of controversy. In a post announcing the closure, ownership seemed to throw a few barbs at LA’s unhoused population on the way out the door. The restaurant claimed it was “busted” last month by the Los Angeles Police Department’s vice squad for allowing the on-site consumption of alcohol without an approved license, seeming to suggest the supposed police action led to the closure, though forced closures for serving alcohol without a license at restaurants are incredibly rare. The abrupt shutter comes less than a year after the quiet neighborhood hangout from Steven Arroyo reopened in Beverly Grove, and a full 11 years since the original Cobras & Matadors first closed back in 2012.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hollywood Bowl unveils summer season

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Janet Jackson will open the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, which will also include appearances by The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang and Village People, along with an array of jazz, R&B, soul and classical performances, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Renowned Journalist and LA Times Food Writer Barbara Hansen Has Died

Barbara Hansen, one of the first food writers to bring attention to international cuisines in Los Angeles through her work at the LA Times, and a James Beard award winner, died Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Hansen was 90 years old and still active, writing on her blog and posting recipes on Instagram up until the end of her life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
NBC San Diego

Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thehypemagazine.com

Meet Prophet Michael with God’s On Fire with Deitrick Haddon

Prophet Michael is an Urban Contemporary Gospel Rap Artist from Los Angeles, California with a soulful spirit. He has been blessed with A Powerful Prophetic, Music Ministry that he has shared with the world. He’s a 2016 Nominee-Song Collaboration-(IGARA) Jacksonville, FL. and 2008 Luminosity Award Nominee for Gospel Hip Hop of The Year-2008-Founder: Legendary James Cleveland-The L A Gospel Messengers Inc. and A 2010 Honoree of The Hip Hop Church of L.A-West Coast: Founder Kurtis Blow BMI. The Southern California Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres. Dr.Bro.Steve Harris, Pastor Dr.Susie Jones, Dorean Edwards, Houston Gospel Announcers Guild-Pres.Catherine Dorsey, Church West Angeles COGIC-Pastor-Bishop Charles E.Blake Collaborations and Grace the stage with Deitrick Haddon, Gerald/Tammi Haddon, Pastor Calvin B.Rhone, Prez Blackmon ll, Tim”Bishop” Brown, Zaneta Motha Brown, Lettrice Lawrence, Patrick & Chris Bolton, Natasha Walker, Kym Branch, Prophet X, David Daughtry, Bobbie Lee Anderson, Nysa Shenay, Nikki Potts, Brent Jones, Kikki Sheard, just to name a few.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

LA Museums Offering Free Admission Today

(Los Angeles, CA) — A handful of Los Angeles-area museums are offering free admission today, Sunday. That’s because it’s “Free-for-All” day in Southern California. More than 30 museums are participating, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, The Getty Center, and The Museum of Contemporary Art. A full list of participating museums can be found at SO-CAL-museums-dot-org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy