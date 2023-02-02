Read full article on original website
Related
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Centre Daily
Federal Tax Credit for Residential Solar Energy
• The federal solar tax credit, officially called the Residential Clean Energy Credit, has been extended through 2034 and expanded starting in 2023 after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. • The credit is worth 30% of the installed system costs through 2032, 26% in 2033, 22% in 2034,...
Comments / 0