southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 5th, 2023
A 31-year-old Iuka man has been taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Damien Stanford of East Camp was taken into custody following an early Sunday morning traffic stop at Jefferson and Olive in Salem. 29-year-old Candice Ross of North Jefferson in Centralia posted $450 bond...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, February 4th, 2023
A 44-year-old rural Kell man was taken to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding failure to appear misdemeanor warrant on a battery conviction. James Garner was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond. 46-year-old Mary Frank of East 9th in Junction City posted a $1,000 bond and was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
KFVS12
Burglary suspect with several arrest warrants found in Ballard Co.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Carlisle County deputies arrested a man with arrest warrants from several counties in southwest Kentucky. On February 3, Deputy Campbell and Deputy Rathman from Ballard Co. received an anonymous tip that a wanted man, Wayne Daugherty, 42, from Gulf Port, Miss., was staying at a location in the 3900 block of Mayfield Road.
KFVS12
Carbondale juvenile arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile was arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation. According to Carbondale police, the juvenile was arrested for motor vehicle theft, burglary to motor vehicle, possession of another person’s credit card and resisting a peace officer. They said he was then released to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two graduate from Marion County Drug Court
Two participants in the Marion County Drug Court Program graduated on Friday. They are 49-year-old Charles Hamburg of East 13th in Centralia and 56-year-old Timothy Lusch of Centralia. Hamberg was placed in drug court after he was charged with a petition to revoke his probation on a 2018 theft charge....
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested after a burglary broken up in progress
Two Centralia residents were arrested after a burglary to a shed in rural Central City was broken up in progress. 32-year-old Stephen Bryant of North Cherry and 41-year-old Christopher Frake of East Broadway are both being held in the Marion County Jail for possession of burglary tools and attempted burglary.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, February 3rd, 2023
Salem Police arrested a 36-year-old Centralia man for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon after they received a report of an employee at a business having a gun. Reports indicate Jeremy Phelps of North Marion was not allowed to have a gun due to a past felony conviction.
wrul.com
Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter
A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
KFVS12
Multiple departments battle restaurant fire in Ina, Ill.
INA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters from seven different southern Illinois departments spent hours battling a fire at a restaurant in Jefferson County on Sunday, February 5. A fire broke out at Uncle Joe’s Restaurant in Ina. Crews were called to the scene at 9:14 a.m. about smoke inside the...
cilfm.com
A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County
A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia woman facing multiple Felony Charges in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia woman is facing multiple Felony charges in Fayette County Court. 35 year old Andrea B. Holliday is charged with 2 Felony counts. Count 1 is Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine of 400 to 900 grams, which is a Class X Felony. Holliday is also charged with Aggravated Battery-Peace Office,...
kbsi23.com
Tamms man arrested after another man shot in the head
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A man from Tamms faces charges after another man was shot in the head on February 1. Joshua E. Daily, 23, of Tamms faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, reckless conduct and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The Union County Sheriff’s Office...
southernillinoisnow.com
ISP investigating apparent suicide following hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a possible hit and run crash on I-64 in Washington County that ended in the apparent suicide of the suspect. State Police say the incident occurred during the noon hour on Sunday near mile post 48 two miles west of...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
An 18-year-old Milford, Michigan resident has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine. Skyler Carmon was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday night on Mills Cart Road in Salem. 21-year-old Shah-heed Webster, who told authorities he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police...
Truck Drives Through Belleville Protest, Injuring 1
Belleville Police say they have detained two suspects
suntimesnews.com
Two injured in rollover traffic crash
CHESTER — The Chester Fire Department was called to the scene of an automobile accident Wednesday February 1, 2023. The call was received at 2:31 p.m., to Illinois Rt.150 East at Chester Road in Bremen, Illinois for a single vehicle roll-over with possible entrapment. According to Chester Fire Chief,...
