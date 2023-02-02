A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.

CARMI, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO