WeTransfer Turns to NFTs in Tie Up With Blockchain Firm Minima
The partnership will leverage Minima’s soon-to-launch network, letting users share and monetize their NFTs. WeTransfer has taken its first step into the NFT business by partnering with Minima, a Swiss blockchain firm. Minima was founded in 2018 in Zug, Switzerland, a town known for its crypto start-up ecosystem. WeTransfer...
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Sam Bankman-Fried Emailed Witnesses and Bought Cumrocket Tokens
The FTX saga enters a weird(er) phase, and jilted influencers decry a Rally rugpull. The steady recovery of market leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum was outdone by several surging altcoins this week, including Polygon, Render and Shiba Inu. The fifth week of the year was the fourth week of 2023 growth for crypto markets.
CryptoPunk, Bored Ape Sell for Over $1M Each as NFT Market Rebounds
The NFT resurgence continues with a pair of high-value trades following data showing a significant bump in recent sales activity. The NFT market is gaining steam again in 2023, as rising sales and trading volume data showed in January. Now there have been two more prominent signs of a rebound over the past 24 hours, as single Ethereum NFTs from the popular CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club projects each sold for more than $1 million worth of ETH.
Bitcoin Pops, Then Drops as Fed Chief Powell Says Beating Inflation Will 'Take Time'
Bitcoin swung upwards with stocks but then settled lower following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank is beginning to get inflation under control. Powell cautioned, however, that it will take a long time to fully tame inflation. The digital asset first rose when the U.S....
Cryptex Finance's New Index Token to Track Top 10 NFT Collections
Using price feed data from Chainlink and Coinbase, the JPEGz index token offers users access to ten of the leading NFT projects on the market. One token, ten NFT collections. That's the promise of Cryptex Finance's new JPEGz product. The index token is powered by Coinbase Cloud data and Chainlink...
Several Buyers Indicate Interest In Hodlnaut: Report
Various parties are reported to have approached the Singapore crypto lender’s interim managers, according to an affidavit. Several potential buyers have signaled interest in troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut, including its claims in FTX’s bankruptcy, according to a report. Various parties have contacted the Singapore-based company’s interim judicial managers,...
Yuga Labs Settles With Ryder Ripps Collaborator in Trademark Suit
Yuga settled with a RR/BAYC coder, but the company’s suit against Ripps is still pending. Yuga Labs, the $4 billion company behind dominant NFT brand Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), notched a small but potentially meaningful victory in its ongoing legal battle against the conceptual artist and internet provocateur Ryder Ripps. The firm reached a settlement Monday in federal court with one of Ripps’ collaborators on the artist’s controversial RR/BAYC project.
Financial Institutions Are Still Betting on Crypto—Even After Getting Rekt in 2022
As Bitcoin hovered around $38,000 last April—down 45% from its peak—Fidelity Investments announced its customers could soon add the digital asset to their retirement accounts through a first-of-its-kind offering. By the time the firm’s 401(k) product launched the following fall, the value of Bitcoin had sunk even more,...
BIS Project 'Pyxtrial' Developing Tool to Monitor Stablecoin Reserves
Of the various crypto projects under the BIS umbrella, Pyxtrial is developing a platform to "better monitor stablecoin's balance sheets." The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) plans to sharpen its focus on stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) in 2023, with the goal of “improving payment systems” and “securing the financial sector,” according to its latest report.
Binance Will Temporarily Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers
Binance has confirmed to Decrypt that the exchange plans to pause bank transfers of U.S. dollars this week. “We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th. Affected customers are being notified directly. It’s worth noting that only 0.01% of our monthly active users leverage USD bank transfers, but that we are working hard to restart service as soon as possible,” Binance told Decrypt via email Monday.
Aave CEO: New Security Upgrades 'Silo the Risk Away'
Along with a host of new updates, Aave's latest upgrade is also letting ETH stakers double their bets ahead of Ethereum's Shanghai update. First proposed in November 2021, Aave’s latest upgrade is finally here. Launched earlier this month, V3 of the DeFi lending protocol has already raked in more...
Crypto Market Sentiment Improves as Investors Await the Fed’s Next Move
Investors are feeling more optimistic about the digital asset market now and are plugging more cash into crypto funds than previously, according to a Monday report. CoinShares said Monday that inflows of $76 million last week flowed into funds—the fourth consecutive week of such movements. The money is flowing into funds such as Grayscale, 3iQ, and 21 Shares—products available to accredited investors.
StarkWare to Open Source Its Zero Knowledge Tech for Scaling Ethereum
StarkWare, the Israeli-based company that is behind popular Ethereum layer-2 scaling solutions StarkEx and StarkNet, today revealed plans to make its STARK Prover software open source. To help the world’s largest smart contract platform achieve faster and cheaper transactions, StarkWare leverages the technology known as zero-knowledge rollups, which bundles hundreds...
Gemini, Genesis Reach $100 Million Agreement Over Earn Program
Gemini Earn users are a step closer to recovering their money with an agreement announced today between US cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, Genesis Global Capital, LLC (Genesis), and Digital Currency Group. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss announced the agreement on Twitter. “Today, @Gemini reached an agreement in principle with Genesis Global Capital,...
Crypto Exchanges Made up 84% of Job Cuts Last Month: CoinGecko
As layoffs at crypto companies soared in January, exchanges turned out to be the worst hit, according to recent research from CoinGecko. January 2023 has been the second worst month for crypto layoffs as a new wave of redundancies hit the industry, with as many as 2,806 people losing their jobs, according to a new CoinGecko report.
Binance Launches Tax Tool for Crypto Traders in France and Canada
The new tax tool from Binance will initially only be available to Canadian and French users, before a potential wider roll-out later in 2023. Binance’s new tax tool will let users calculate the tax associated with their crypto trading activity. The new tool, which can reportedly support up to...
Firms Unlawfully Advertising Crypto in UK Could Face Jail Time: FCA
Firms marketing crypto in any form will need to be regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority or face legal liability. Peddling crypto products in the UK? You’ll soon need authorization for that, says the country’s financial regulator. In a new statement from the Financial Conduct Authority...
AI Crypto Tokens Fetch, Singularity Rally More Than 20% Overnight
As the artificial intelligence narrative grows louder, several AI-adjacent cryptocurrencies have enjoyed hefty rallies. Amid the largely sideways performance of major cryptocurrencies, AI-related crypto tokens including Fetch (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) have soared in the past day. FET, the utility token poweringFetch.AI, a decentralized platform that provides...
Institutional Traders Shifting Attention from Blockchain to AI: JP Morgan
More than half of the institutional traders surveyed by global financial services giant JP Morgan said that artificial intelligence and machine learning will be the most influential technology in shaping the future of trading over the next three years—cited four times more often than blockchain and distributed ledger technology.
