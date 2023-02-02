The NFT resurgence continues with a pair of high-value trades following data showing a significant bump in recent sales activity. The NFT market is gaining steam again in 2023, as rising sales and trading volume data showed in January. Now there have been two more prominent signs of a rebound over the past 24 hours, as single Ethereum NFTs from the popular CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club projects each sold for more than $1 million worth of ETH.

