Knoxville, TN

National Evaluator Puts Hendon Hooker In New Territory

Quarterback Hendon Hooker continues to receive draft praise. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported earlier this week NFL franchises might view him as the No. 5 quarterback in the class, with an anonymous quote from an NFL scout saying Hooker could be a "quality starter." With the Reese's Senior Bowl in the...
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023

NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Mock Drafts Say Bears Have a Problem and It’s Houston

With the Senior Bowl now history, mock drafts regain attention and two in particular stand out with regards to the Bears and their first pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. One presents a scary scenario for the Bears. The other is a possible one, but both revolve around the Houston Texans.
Matt Nagy Calls Justin Fields Success a Matter of Time

Matt Nagy still has full confidence Justin Fields can succeed. Nagy is part of the Bears past but at the Super Bowl the Kansas City quarterbacks coach and senior assistant didn't mind reflecting for reporters on his time spent working as Bears coach with Fields. Nagy thought his former QB...
Chiefs Injury Updates on Super Bowl Opening Night

Late on Monday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media for the first official time during Super Bowl LVII week. Opening Night presented the opportunity for both teams' coaches, star players and more to gather in advance of Sunday's epic showdown, with Kansas City having their respective media time immediately following Philadelphia.
Grizzlies face the Bulls on 3-game skid

Chicago Bulls (26-27, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Grizzlies play Chicago. The Grizzlies are 21-5 on their home court. Memphis is ninth in the NBA averaging 116.2 points and...
