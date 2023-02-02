ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

East Palestine schools make decision to close

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Schools in the East Palestine City School District will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the train derailment and chemical release of odorous fumes that happened there. The schools will be closed through Friday, Feb. 10. According to school officials,...
Power restored after outage at local mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage in Niles Tuesday morning left the Eastwood Mall temporarily without power. According to the City of Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewcz, a malfunctioning switch caused the outage around 10:15 a.m. Crews worked on the outage until power was restored after about an hour.
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio

(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. Winds will continue to shift to the Southwest through this...
‘Shelter in place’: Officials advising Valley residents stay indoors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine. Residents across the Valley — including Mahoning, Trumbull counties and beyond — have been reporting a smell like chlorine or chemicals following...
East Palestine neighbor worried for others who can’t leave

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who missed Friday’s derailment and fire in East Palestine by just hours said the evacuation orders issued over the weekend may have been too difficult for some to follow. Although emergency management officials urged anyone within a 1-mile radius of the...
No all-inclusive egg hunt planned in Canfield this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The all-inclusive egg hunt for kids with special needs at the Canfield Fairgrounds will not be held this year. Parents of kids with sensory issues or autism have come to expect the annual tradition. Dana Winters, organizer of the event, talked about why it isn’t...
East Palestine businesses worry as evacuation orders continue

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As officials continue to closely monitor the wreckage of the train derailment in East Palestine, evacuation orders remain in place that are forcing many businesses to temporarily shut their doors. “It’s devastating. This should be a busy time of year for us, and there’s...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side. Police were called about 10:30 p.m. for gunfire in the 100 block of Millet Avenue. When they arrived, they found a home there with four bullet holes as well as a car that had a bullet hole in the back window.
Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver...
Nonprofits stepping up to help families displaced by train derailment

(WKBN) — Two Columbiana County nonprofit organizations have teamed up to help families who have been impacted by the East Palestine train derailment. Many families left their homes in a hurry, wearing only the clothes on their backs, so The Way Station and Brightside Project have teamed up to help these families with some basic needs.
Public Library system to see hour changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week. Starting Monday, the Campbell, Newport, Sebring and Tri-Lakes branches will either increase hours on certain days or add additional days to their schedules. Below are the...
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster. It is open again Sunday and is located at the East Palestine Park Community Center at 31 Park Drive. It will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. No further details have been released for how many days the site will remain open.
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning. It happened on the 2000 block of Milton Street. Our reporter on scene saw multiple police cars and caution tape surrounding a home. First News reached out to police for more information but have...
What caused the train derailment?

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As officials continue to try to lower the risks from a train derailment and fire in East Palestine, there are still questions as to what caused it. In a press conference Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board shared what it believes to be the...
Man wounded in the arm during shooting in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 31-year-old man was wounded in the arm Sunday morning at a South Side home. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Rogers Road where they saw a man on the porch with a gunshot wound to the arm that was bleeding heavily. An officer placed a tourniquet on the man’s arm to stop the bleeding, reports said.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution. “Pennsylvanians should just continue to shelter in place these evening, and keep your windows and your doors...
‘No need for hysteria’: Local doctor on train chemicals

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A “controlled release” to vent the chemicals from the still-burning train cars in East Palestine has some wondering what happens when those chemicals are inhaled. Dr. Nicholas Proia is a pulmonologist in Boardman who specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He...
Man receives sentence for fight at Boardman GetGo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a September fight at a Boardman gas station was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to at least three years in prison. Anthony DeFrance, 22, received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum following...
