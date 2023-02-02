ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Grandmother Indicted After 9-Year-Old Kills Teen With Unsecured Gun: Prosecutors

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVsik_0kaichxg00

A grandmother in Baltimore is facing criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that a grand jury indicted April Gaskins, 54, for her alleged role in the fatal shooting on Aug. 6, 2022, when her grandson pulled the trigger, firing the bullet that killed Strawder.

Police said that the shooting was believed to be accidental, though others have reportedly questioned that determination.

Specifically, Gaskins was indicted for reckless endangerment and two counts of failure to secure a firearm with an unsupervised minor. The 9-year-old cannot be charged criminally under Maryland law.

Bates said that the indictment represents the hard stance lawmakers and law enforcement officials are taking on gun violence in Baltimore following a rash of recent shootings coming off a violent year throughout the region.

“This is an incredibly difficult case given the victim’s age and the circumstances surrounding her death,” he said in a statement. “While I cannot discuss the details of an open and pending case, it is evident that the grand jury’s decision exemplifies how gun violence is of the utmost importance in our city.

“It further underscores the seriousness of responsible gun ownership and proper gun storage,” Bates continued. “This is the first step in the long road to justice for the Strawder family, and my office will be there for them every step of the way.”

According to a GoFundMe that was created in the wake of Strawder's death, she was killed "defending her younger brother on the front porch of the home" when she was reportedly shot in the head.

The shooting led to a massive outcry from the community, which questioned how a child got ahold of the firearm and the events leading up to the fatal shooting.

“This indictment sends a strong message that we will hold accountable those who do not practice responsible gun ownership and secure their firearms,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison added. “We must reinforce safe and secure firearm storage to ensure that these firearms do not end up in the hands of our young people or those wanting to use firearms to perpetuate violence in our city.

“Unsecure firearms correlate directly to firearms used to commit violent crimes, endangering the community,” he continued. Secure gun storage is a simple, common sense step that we can all take to prevent these tragedies from happening.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

16-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore.Officers heard gunfire around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of East 29th Street.The teen was found unresponsive and officers started rendering aid. He died at the scene, police said.This is at least the fourth teen killed in Baltimore City in 2023.Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were provided.Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police

A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man arrested on rape charges in Towson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy