Colorado’s Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Single Digits
Do you love small communities? Could you imagine living in a Colorado town with a year-round population of six? If so, this community in Yuma County is your cup of tea. If small-town living suits your fancy, set a course for Laird, Colorado, just 2.74 miles west of the Colorado/Nebraska state line. You'll find a number of fascinating things waiting for you in this awesome small town.
News Channel Nebraska
Flood Communications sets dates for 32nd Annual Spring Expo
SIDNEY - An annual spring time tradition marks its 32nd year in April. Flood Communications - Western Nebraska announced Tuesday, the 2023 KSID Spring Expo will be held on April 22nd and 23rd at the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds in Sidney. The Expo allows businesses and organizations to meet, greet, and...
insideradio.com
Nebraska Panhandle Gets A New Classic Hits Station.
Flood Communications launches classic hits KIMB (104.3) for the southern panhandle area of Nebraska. The station, which is licensed to Dix, NE, was purchased by Flood Communications from Michael Radio Group for $25,000 and had been stunting with a loop of Dire Straits' “Money For Nothing” and a promo teasing a $1,000 giveaway.
News Channel Nebraska
Homestead Market Closes
DALTON -- The store that is as much living history as small town convenience and conversation is closed. The store, under the ownership of Scott Borcher, was the subject of a recent community meeting in Dalton when community members were invited to discuss options on the store's future. Borcher had...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney awarded $300,000 transportation grant
SIDNEY -- The City of Sidney was recently awarded a $300,000 Safe Streets Planning Grant. The announcement was made by Jason Nelke of Keep Sidney Beautiful (KSB). Nelke contracted with the City of Sidney to seek and write grants for city projects. The grant was announced on Feb. 1, 2023..
News Channel Nebraska
Fund established for injured child care director
SIDNEY -- The family of Rhonda Halligan needs the community's help. On Jan. 26, 2023, Halligan, director of Here Wee Grow Child Development Center in Sidney, was driving on Interstate 80 to Cheyenne, Wyo., when she was in a serious vehicle accident. She suffered serious injuries to the left side...
