Read full article on original website
Related
fashionweekdaily.com
Kate Moss Fronts Bottega Veneta’s New Campaign, Jonathan Simkhai Rebrands, Keren Craig Launches A New Brand, And More!
Bottega Veneta reveals multi-location campaign for Summer ’23. The new Bottega Veneta campaign and film is here, featuring faces of the moment shot in locations all over Milan, Puglia, and Australia. Kate Moss, who went viral in her luxe leather lumber jack shirt when she made a rare catwalk appearance for the brand last season, was also captured in a landscape imagined by frequent collaborator, Gaetano Pesce. (The question is whether her endorsement of the humble clothing staple, which she’s seen in again, above, will ignite a trend.) The campaign serves as center stage for the new leather carryall Andiamo bag, which was introduced for Summer ’23 by Matthieu Blazy. Both the model imagery and the premise of the bag (its name translates to ‘let’s go’) are rooted in moving gracefully, gradually, and with ease—feeding into Blazy’s design mantra of ‘craft in motion.’ The new it bag will be available worldwide from February 7—so keep your eyes peeled for it on the street during Fashion Month.
fashionweekdaily.com
‘New Burberry’ Is Here, Hilary Alexander Has Died, Lacoste Names Creative Director, Rimowa x Palace, And More!
Burberry unveils new look under creative director Daniel Lee. This weekend, fashion fans noticed Daniel Lee seemed to have wiped the official Burberry Instagram account’s feed—evidently clearing the slate for his new vision. Today, that aesthetic was revealed, with the launch of Lee’s first campaign for the British heritage house. Lee enlisted Tyrone Lebon for still photography and a video scored by John Glacier, which follows a cast including Glacier himself, Jun Ji-Hyun, Lennon Gallagher, Liberty Ross, Raheem Sterling, Shygirl, Skepta, and Vanessa Redgrave captured in thoroughly-British locations like London’s Trafalgar Square and Albert Bridge. The campaign also revealed a new, archive-inspired take on the logo, featuring the instantly-recognizable Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) which dates back to 1901, with a focus on the Burberry tagline ‘Prorsum’ which is Latin for ‘forwards.’ How fitting. See the campaign below:
Comments / 0