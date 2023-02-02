After a sunny Friday gave us a chance to dry out, the northern half of Mississippi will have skies return today with southern parts of the state become cloudy tonight. The good news is that little to no rainfall is expected until next week. How much rain next week? Forecast models aren’t completely in line yet, but it seems as though we may have another stretch of rainy days again. Hopefully, the multiple rivers under a flood warning will have a chance for levels to return closer to normal before the rain moves into Mississippi.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO