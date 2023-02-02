ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances

We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storm periods return mid-week

MONDAY: Our new work week will kick off quietly across central and southwest Mississippi. A seasonable start in the upper 30s and lower 40s will give way, thanks to bright sunshine, to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Moisture will gradually flow back into the region amid a southerly wind – helping to bring more clouds in the skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Cloudy skies return today, but what about the chance of rain?

After a sunny Friday gave us a chance to dry out, the northern half of Mississippi will have skies return today with southern parts of the state become cloudy tonight. The good news is that little to no rainfall is expected until next week. How much rain next week? Forecast models aren’t completely in line yet, but it seems as though we may have another stretch of rainy days again. Hopefully, the multiple rivers under a flood warning will have a chance for levels to return closer to normal before the rain moves into Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wbrz.com

Friday PM Forecast: cold start to first weekend of Mardi Gras parades

After nearly a full workweek of dreary weather, the sun has returned in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be cold at first but trend warmer. Tonight & Tomorrow: With clear skies and lighter winds, temperatures will dive farther overnight. Locations along and north of I-12 will have lows in the low 30s. Any freezing temperatures will be short lived aside from southwest Mississippi where some isolated upper 20s are possible. Plenty of sunshine will warm thermometers quickly on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10mph.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Ice vs. Sleet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central Mississippi did not get the icy weather his past week. In fact, Jackson’s last ice storm was two years ago this month, and that was a sleet storm more than an ice storm. What’s the difference? The pro about a sleet storm, like the one we got back in 2021, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: More ice, rain on the way

Has anyone made a groundhog movie about rain in Mississippi? Thousands of folks are celebrating the famous creature up in Pennsylvania today, but many people in Mississippi are hoping for a change in our weather pattern. More ice is possible in northern counties while the rest of the state will be dealing with rain will be quite heavy in some places.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX40

Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight

A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi Lottery Promotion Makes Spring Greener

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Warm up this Spring with the Lottery’s hot new promotion, Green for Spring, featuring cash prizes. The Green for Spring promotion will include seven weekly drawings with five winners each week. The promotion begins today, with the first drawing on Feb. 13. The final drawing occurs on March 27.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Several counties upgraded to ice storm warming while snow and ice threats move southward

National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Memphis have upgraded winter weather advisories across a large portion of Mississippi for tonight through Thursday morning. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly in areas that receive accumulating ice, causing dangerous driving conditions. As of this afternoon, the ice threat stretches all the way...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond

A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
HATTIESBURG, MS
deltadailynews.com

Entergy Reports Power Outages After Freezing Weather

JACKSON, Miss. — Winter weather has caused power outages for nearly 13,000 customers served by Entergy Mississippi in 45 counties, including the Mississippi Delta. Despite the difficulties posed by several days of freezing rain, cold temperatures, and damage in hard-to-reach areas, restoration efforts have improved and Entergy Mississippi expects to restore power for the remaining customers by 10 p.m. on February 3rd, weather permitting. In some cases, restoration may continue into Saturday. Customers can check for updates on the status of restoration efforts at www.stormcenter.entergy.com.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy