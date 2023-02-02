Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Putin Rumored Girlfriend Calls Russian Media 'Weapon of War' in Rare Speech
Putin's reported mistress has been known across Russia since she was a decorated rhythmic gymnast in her teens.
Former Coinbase Manager Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading Charges
Ishan Wahi, an ex-Coinbase product manager, has pleaded guilty to insider trading charges. Wahi initially pleaded not guilty to the wire fraud charges filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Lawyers representing Wahi had filed a motion yesterday to dismiss the securities fraud charges brought by the SEC. The case...
Alameda Research Hurls $445 Million Lawsuit At Voyager Digital
The trading company founded by Sam Bankman-Fried hopes to recover repaid loans from bankrupt Voyager Digital. FTX lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of Alameda to recover around $445.6 million for creditors of the sunken crypto exchange. The court document accused Voyager of gross misconduct and lending customer funds to...
Examiner’s Report Confirms That Celsius Operated Like A Ponzi Scheme
The court-appointed independent examiner for Celsius’ bankruptcy case filed the final report earlier today. The report found that the bankrupt crypto lender used customer deposits to fund withdrawals on multiple occasions. Customer funds were also used to prop up the price of CEL, the lender’s native token. Founder...
CFTC Chair Says More Crypto Enforcement Actions To Come This Year
CFTC Chairman Rostin Benham expects 2023 to be a strong year of crypto enforcement actions. The commodities regulator plans to grow its enforcement team with a budget increase. Benham plans to use all the power at his disposal to go after bad actors in the crypto space. The CFTC Chair...
Binance Set To Suspend USD Bank Transfers
Binance is suspending USD deposits and withdrawals using bank accounts. The suspension will come into effect on 8 February (Wednesday) and is expected to last for a couple of weeks. USD bank transfers will resume when the exchange secures a new banking partner. Other methods of deposits and withdrawals including...
South Korea’s FSC Expands Securities Description To Include Certain Cryptos
The South Korean watchdog updated what assets are considered securities and clarified the regulations governing such tokens. Regulators said the Capital Markets Act would oversee certain types of cryptos as part of a broader effort to standardize the digital asset ecosystem. Reports say tokens that give dividends or a slice...
Sberbank Readies Ethereum-Compatible DeFi System For May 2023
Russia’s largest bank said the Ethereum-based platform will launch for open testing in March ahead of the main launch in May. The system will begin facilitating commercial operations at the end of April and MetaMask users will be able to connect to the DeFI platform. Friday’s news comes after...
EWN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
Comments / 0