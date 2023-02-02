Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shopsJackie MyersCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘These guys came to play right away’: What the Washington Wizards are saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs have been unleashed. After weeks of Jekyll and Hyde play, Cleveland has hit a new gear right before the All-Star break. The Cavs have notched three straight victories, the latest coming in dominant fashion with a beatdown of the Washington Wizards on Monday night. It was their league-leading 24th victory by double-digits this season and their seventh such victory in a row.
With Cavs’ trade deadline options unappealing, what about Isaac Okoro as the permanent fifth starter?
INDIANPOLIS -- The NBA trade deadline is still days away, but the first major domino toppled over Sunday afternoon, as the Brooklyn Nets traded mercurial All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, choosing a package of help-now pieces and future draft picks over anything the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers were willing to offer.
How the Cavs crushed the Wizards in a dominant all-around display: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs notched their third straight victory as they crushed the Washington Wizards, 114-91, in the second game of a back-to-back at Capital One Arena on Monday night. Cleveland improved to 6-3 in the second night back-to-backs and garnered its league-leading 24th double-digit victory. With Cavs’ trade...
As LeBron James’ legend grows, so does the appreciation of his high school teammates and opponents for their time in greatness’ shadow
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The school down the street couldn’t stand The Kid From Akron. During LeBron James’ high school career, few teams suffered more of his punishment than Archbishop Hoban, James’ crosstown rival, located 3 miles north of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Knights lost five games...
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Caris LeVert opens up about blocking out the NBA trade deadline noise, and his hopes to stay with Cavs
WASHINGTON -- Cavs swingman Caris LeVert has been through this before. Twice actually, including last year when he was sent from Indiana to Cleveland and lived in the team hotel for about a month while trying to get settled and contemplating his next steps.
Should the Guardians entertain moving their outfield fences in or out? (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ballparks in Toronto, Detroit and New York are moving their fences in for the 2023 season. Should the Guardians follow suit? Or would lowering the home run threshold on the 19-foot wall in left be a better option? With Cleveland’s pitching-dominant farm system, would moving the fences back make more sense?
Centerville overtakes St. Edward in Division I of Associated Press state boys basketball poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Centerville is back in the No. 1 spot of the Associated Press state boys basketball poll, following St. Edward’s first loss on Friday, 53-50, at rival St. Ignatius. The Eagles slipped to second in the Division I poll, but have eight first-place votes. Centerville has...
How Deshuan Watson’s contract impacts rest of AFC North: Jeff Lloyd, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns...
Suburban League could be challenged, as St. Ignatius goes after Brecksville and Mentor, Hoban chase Nordonia: OHSAA boys basketball tournament seeding takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Suburban League frontrunners Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Stow-Munroe Falls and Nordonia all received high seeds this weekend from area boys basketball coaches, who voted on how to rank teams before they picked their spots Sunday on the OHSAA district tournament brackets. That respect they received in the seeding...
Richmond Heights now No. 1 in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings, St. Edward slips to No. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Defending OHSAA Division IV state champion Richmond Heights is the new No. 1-ranked team in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25. The Spartans are the area’s No. 1-ranked team for the first time in program history, moving up one spot since last week after St. Edward suffered its first loss, 53-50, Friday night at St. Ignatius.
Cavs at Pacers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
INDIANAPOLIS -- After a two-day layoff, the Cavs hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a Sunday matinee. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. EST. This is the third time these two squads have faced off, with the season series tied at 1-1. Here’s what to know about...
Myles Garrett on his dislocated toe: ‘We are all good over here’
PHOENIX — Browns fans can breathe a sigh of relief that Myles Garrett will still be able to go toe-to-toe with anyone in 2023. He tweeted on Tuesday that he’s fine in the wake of dislocating a toe at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Sunday.
DraftKings Ohio promo code for Super Bowl scores $200 Eagles-Chiefs bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start Super Bowl week off right by signing up with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. New players who claim...
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
Senate League championship takes center stage Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Senate League boys basketball championship takes center stage for the second straight year at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Defending champion Glenville and Rhodes will be there again Wednesday for a 3 p.m. tipoff that precedes the Cavaliers’ game later that night against the Detroit Pistons.
A list of the fun Super Bowl props you can bet in Ohio now
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Betting on the winner of the Super Bowl is just one of the ways you can wager on Sunday’s big game....
Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in NE Ohio? Our Picks, Your Votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman girls basketball player in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best girls basketball players - by grade - in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0