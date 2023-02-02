CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavs have been unleashed. After weeks of Jekyll and Hyde play, Cleveland has hit a new gear right before the All-Star break. The Cavs have notched three straight victories, the latest coming in dominant fashion with a beatdown of the Washington Wizards on Monday night. It was their league-leading 24th victory by double-digits this season and their seventh such victory in a row.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO