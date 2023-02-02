ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update

Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Furlong to miss the France Test as Ireland call in replacements

Ireland have confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will not be available for selection for the Francce Test in the second round of the Guinness Six Nations this coming weekend. Furlong, who many consider the world’s premier tighthead – is rehabbing a calf issue and is ‘not being considered’ for the crunch class that’s been labelled an early Grand Slam decider.
Simon Middleton to step down as England head coach

The RFU have confirmed that England Women head coach Simon Middleton will step down following 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The announcement comes just five months after a 14-woman England team – hot favourites for the tournament – lost the Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand in Auckland.
Japanese rugby club plunged into scandal over bar incident

Japanese rugby side Hino Red Dolphins has suspended its operations following a media report that has accused its players of stripping, groping waitresses, and smashing glasses at a bar in southwestern Japan’s Oita. The club – which once boasted All Black No.8 Kieran Read among its number – has...
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay

Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.

