Sporting News
'If I never end up playing again': ABs star TJ Perenara provides injury update
Injured All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara has provided an update on his road to recovery, as the test veteran continues to race against the clock ahead of this year’s World Cup in France. When Perenara ruptured his Achilles during last year’s end-of-season tour, his dream of a third World...
Sporting News
Furlong to miss the France Test as Ireland call in replacements
Ireland have confirmed that Tadhg Furlong will not be available for selection for the Francce Test in the second round of the Guinness Six Nations this coming weekend. Furlong, who many consider the world’s premier tighthead – is rehabbing a calf issue and is ‘not being considered’ for the crunch class that’s been labelled an early Grand Slam decider.
Sporting News
Simon Middleton to step down as England head coach
The RFU have confirmed that England Women head coach Simon Middleton will step down following 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations. The announcement comes just five months after a 14-woman England team – hot favourites for the tournament – lost the Rugby World Cup final to New Zealand in Auckland.
Sporting News
How a former Aussie cricket coach inspired Eddie Jones to 'change' Wallabies rugby
When Eddie Jones was the coach of the Wallabies during their golden era in the early 2000s, rugby union was considered one of the most popular sports in Australia. But the sport isn’t what it sued to be Down Under, and Jones wants to change that. Legendary coach Jones...
Sporting News
Phil Gould denies reports surrounding early exit for Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab
Phill Gould has hit back at reports Bulldogs rookie Khaled Rajab is seeking an early exit from the club, after the playmaker missed out on a spot in their top 30 squad for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old represented Lebanon in last year's World Cup, coming off the bench in...
Sporting News
Japanese rugby club plunged into scandal over bar incident
Japanese rugby side Hino Red Dolphins has suspended its operations following a media report that has accused its players of stripping, groping waitresses, and smashing glasses at a bar in southwestern Japan’s Oita. The club – which once boasted All Black No.8 Kieran Read among its number – has...
Sporting News
Sheffield United vs Wrexham live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds and prediction for FA Cup replay
Wrexham will bid to keep their fairytale FA Cup run going a little longer when they face Sheffield United in a fourth-round replay on February 7. The initial tie finished 3-3 after a thrilling match in the north-east of Wales, with Championship side United snatching an injury-time equaliser through John Egan after earlier seeing Daniel Jebbison sent off.
