MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of a Moreno Valley man with schizophrenia. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, where deputies responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said her son was acting aggressively toward her and was under the influence of an “unknown substance,” according to the sheriff’s department.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO