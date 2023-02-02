ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blaze Damages Rooms in Abandoned Banning Motel

BANNING (CNS) – A fire erupted Monday in an abandoned motel near downtown Banning, damaging two rooms before crews got it under control. The non-injury blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Ramsey Street, near 12th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mobile Home Fire Spreads to Several Palm Trees, Firefighters Battle Flames

THERMAL (CNS) – Fire consumed a mobile home in Thermal Monday, and the flames spread to several palm trees. Fire crews responded at around 11:40 a.m. to the 88700 block of Avenue 70 in Thermal to a report of the single-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Arriving crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. There was no immediate word on injuries.
THERMAL, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City Man Convicted in Palm Springs Quadruple Homicide Case

INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Jury Says Cathedral City Man “Guilty On All Counts”

INDIO (CNS) – A Cathedral City man was convicted Monday of gunning down four people in Palm Springs almost exactly four years ago. Jose Vladimir Larin-Garcia, 23, was convicted of four counts of first- degree murder for the Feb. 3, 2019, deaths of Jacob Montgomery, 19; Juan Duarte Raya, 18; Yuliana Garcia, 17; and Carlos Campos Rivera, 25. Jurors, who began deliberating Monday morning and reached a verdict before lunch, also found true a special-circumstance allegation of multiple murders and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Charges Expected Against Felon Suspected of Stashing Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin

BANNING (CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a convicted felon suspected of stashing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, at his Cherry Valley home and other properties. Julio Cesar Castillo, 51, was arrested Friday morning and booked...
nbcpalmsprings.com

Charges Expected for Man Accused in Gas Station Robbery With Boy, 15

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Charges are expected Wednesday against a 24-year- old man suspected in a Palm Springs gas station robbery where a 15-year-old boy allegedly brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. Christopher Mendez was arrested early Monday on suspicion of second- degree robbery, carrying...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Teen Shot to Death in Sky Valley; Suspect Arrested

SKY VALLEY (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday in Sky Valley, a Palm Desert-area community, and an 18-year-old man was alleged to have fired the gun. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of gunshots at 6:18 a.m. in the 17000 block of Wide Canyon Road, said sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Investigation Under Way into Fatal Deputy Shooting of Man in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of a Moreno Valley man with schizophrenia. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, where deputies responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said her son was acting aggressively toward her and was under the influence of an “unknown substance,” according to the sheriff’s department.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last...
CORONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy