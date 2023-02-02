Read full article on original website
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
WYFF4.com
Caretaker of Murdaugh's mother claims Murdaugh lied about amount of time spent with her night of murders
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Week three in the trial of Alex Murdaugh began with the jury once again out of the courtroom as Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony on alleged financials in Murdaugh's life leading up to June 2021. Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at...
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man beats 82-year-old mom to death with table leg, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County man is accused of beating his mother to death with a table leg, according to an arrest warrant. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville about 11:30 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
WYFF4.com
Grandmother in SC charged after 1-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, police say
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — A grandmother in South Carolina has been charged after her 1-year-old grandchild overdosed on fentanyl, according to Blacksburg police. Police said they were called on Nov. 11, 2022, to a home on W. Clairborne Street for a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to...
WYFF4.com
Teen in critical condition after being shot by another teen in South Carolina, deputies say
PELZER, S.C. — One teen is in critical condition and another is facing charges after a shooting inside a home where teens had gathered, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called to Foster Street in Pelzer at about 7 p.m. Monday. They said a...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
WYFF4.com
Neighbors raise concerns after deadly Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a 19-year-old woman died in a crash overnight Monday. The coroner's office says Rachel Emily Redding, 19, died in a head-on crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday at 12:17 a.m. Troopers say two cars hit head-on...
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after Upstate woman found unresponsive, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a woman was found unresponsive. Deputies said they were called to The Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. According to deputies, once at the scene, investigators learned of...
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Greenville, SC, apartment, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff's office and coroner in Greenville County are investigating a woman's death after she was found unresponsive at an apartment. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
WYFF4.com
19-year-old woman dies in head-on crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A 19-year-old woman died in ahead-on crash early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to the coroner's office. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was headed north...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
WYFF4.com
One person dead after head-on collision in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — One person was killed following a head-on collision in Greenville County early Monday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the crash happened just after midnight on Hudson Road near Steadman Way. Miller said the driver of a Kia was...
WYFF4.com
SCDOT gives new completion date for I-85 Business road work
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Upstate drivers who use a stretch of I-85 Business that has been closed and under construction for more than a year will have to wait a few more months for the road work to end. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said recently that work...
