Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Neighbors raise concerns after deadly Greenville County crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a 19-year-old woman died in a crash overnight Monday. The coroner's office says Rachel Emily Redding, 19, died in a head-on crash. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Monday at 12:17 a.m. Troopers say two cars hit head-on...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

