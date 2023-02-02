Read full article on original website
Related
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
Col. Cedric Leighton, CNN military analyst and retired US Air Force colonel, tells CNN's Erin Burnett why he believes a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over Billings, Montana.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Here's how spy balloons work
Officials are still tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it travels across the US. CNN's Brian Todd reports on how spy balloons work and how they are equipped.
Hear what retired fighter pilot thinks about shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula discusses how the US military could shoot down a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States.
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
theaviationgeekclub.com
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
American Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 is killed by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine
An American Navy SEAL, Daniel W. Swift, who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week during Russia's assault on eastern Ukraine, navy officials said.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Daily Beast
Russian Officials Throw a Tantrum After U.S. Diplomat Calls Putin ‘Small Man’
The U.S. ambassador to Hungary is the latest American official to earn the Kremlin’s ire over remarks he made last week publicly deriding Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “small man” and “a holdover from a time that most of the world has tried to move beyond.”
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
Russia Reveals Simple Message Sent From U.S.
A top Russian official said he was given a message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0