Related
WYFF4.com
3 Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Three Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina won big in Monday’s drawing. All came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth-largest jackpot of $754.6 million which was won in Washington state. A Powerball ticket with PowerPlay sold in Fountain Inn won $100,000. The...
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
kiss951.com
This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
police1.com
South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general
Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
South Carolina witness watches large rectangle object moving southwest
A South Carolina witness at West Columbia reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object moving at a steady rate at 7:04 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three Greenville Co. officials retire, celebrate careers
A legacy celebration was hosted at Unity Park to honor three of Greenville's elected officials who have all recently stepped down from their roles.
Tyler Doyle missing: Search for South Carolina duck hunter who washed overboard enters 11th day
The frantic search for missing South Carolina duck hunter Tyler Doyle, last seen slipping from his swamped jon boat on Jan. 26, has crossed state lines.
WYFF4.com
Bottles of Jack Daniel's litter part of interstate ramp in North Carolina after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey littered part of a North Carolina interstate ramp Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Video above shows the scene Tuesday morning) An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
FOX Carolina
Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
WYFF4.com
Police complaint call in Laurens neighborhood leads to gift to community from officers
LAURENS, S.C. — An Upstate police department recently answered a complaint call with a gift and brought more than just smiles to the community. Last week, the Laurens Police Department got a noise complaint call about kids playing in the street. When when officers arrived, they found a group...
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
live5news.com
New SC superintendent asks legislature to fund teacher raises, bonuses in next budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s new school superintendent is laying out her priorities for spending more than $800 million on K-12 education in the next state budget. This year’s budget request is Republican Ellen Weaver’s first as state superintendent, after she was sworn into office last month....
One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why
Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!
This Is The Strangest Food In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
2 in Georgia win big in Monday's $747 million Powerball jackpot
ATLANTA — For the first time since November, we have a Powerball jackpot winner. Unfortunately, if you live in Georgia, you weren't the big winner. However, two in Georgia are walking away with a nice chunk of change. The winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6 are 5-11-22-23-69, Powerball 7,...
