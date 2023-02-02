ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, SC

WYFF4.com

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
ANDERSON, SC
kiss951.com

This Person Is Who South Carolina Residents Hate The Most

I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in South Carolina? Well, it’s actually the most hated person in South Carolina. And someone I hadn’t thought of in years.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
police1.com

South Carolina Sheriff promoted to state major general

Leon Lott serves as Richland County sheriff and S.C. State Guard commander — Sheriff Leon Lott, who in addition to serving as sheriff of Richland County, S.C., serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Anderson County PAWS at critical capacity, director says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson County PAWS is at full capacity, according to Kim Sanders, director and veterinarian at Anderson County PAWS. "It's been a really long year," said Sanders. "We've had higher numbers every single month than we've ever seen here at the shelter. So it's really challenging with staff and not knowing what animal control is either going to bring in or call us about every single day. We definitely have more large dogs on site than is normal for us to be housing right now. That's a big need that we have right now is finding homes for these large dogs."
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why

Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!

