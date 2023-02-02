Read full article on original website
Related
Zoom to cut workforce by about 15%, citing economic uncertainty
Zoom on Tuesday announced plans to cut about 1,300 workers, or 15% of its workforce, according to a blog post on the company’s website. Shares of Zoom were up 7% in afternoon trading. CEO Eric Yuan wrote in the blog post that as the world continues to adjust to...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI in big challenge to Google
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, in one of its biggest efforts yet to lead a new wave of technology and reshape how people gather information. Microsoft is staking its future on AI...
Bed Bath & Beyond lines up funding in a last-ditch bid to avoid bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond will live to see another day — at least for now. The beleaguered home goods retailer is expecting to receive more than $1 billion in equity from a Hail Mary stock offering it hopes will stave off bankruptcy and liquidation, the company announced Tuesday. Bed...
Disney removes ‘Simpsons’ episode with China ‘forced labor’ reference from Hong Kong
HONG KONG — An episode of “The Simpsons” that refers to “forced labor” in China has been cut from Disney’s streaming service in Hong Kong, where a national security law has raised growing censorship concerns. NBC News confirmed that the episode — “One Angry...
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0