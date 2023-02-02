FBI to search former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home for classified documents

Read full article on original website
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issues bold prediction about Trump's 2024 chances: 'He can't get it done'
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have what it takes to beat President Biden in the 2024 presidential race, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Sunday.
Biden expected to call for unity at State of the Union after repeated attacks against Republicans
President Biden is expected to call for national unity during the State of the Union address after attacking Republicans and Trump supporters for months.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
We have the 'most dangerous' FBI and DOJ in the history of both agencies: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin explores the weaponization of the FBI and the DOJ and shares what Republicans need to do to stop it on ‘Life Liberty & Levin.’
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
Republican demands Joe Biden, Kamala Harris resign after 'catastrophic Chinese spy balloon spectacle'
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., demanded Saturday that both president Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should resign after allowing a Chinese spy balloon to fly over America.
Hillary Clinton privately thinks Kamala Harris lacks 'political instincts' to win a primary: Report
A Monday article from The New York Times claimed two Democrats recalled hearing Hillary Clinton doubting Kamala Harris' ability to 'clear a primary field.'
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
NORAD detected Chinese spy flight before it reached US, but 'could not' take action, general says
NORAD detected China's surveillance balloon before it reached the coast of Alaska, but “could not” take action to shoot it down because it was not obviously hostile.
Democrats warn of election consequences for Biden after DNC votes to alter presidential nominating calendar
Republicans and Democrats are criticizing the DNC after it voted Saturday to make drastic changes to its presidential nominating calendar for the 2024 election cycle.
Republicans rip Biden after Chinese spy balloon shot down: ‘Our enemies used to fear us’
Several congressional Republicans tore into President Biden after the Chinese spy balloon that hovered over the U.S. for several days was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
Rubio says Biden waiting to tell American public about Chinese balloon a ‘dereliction of duty’
Senator Marco Rubio said Sunday that President Biden's "dereliction of duty" on dealing with the Chinese spy balloon started with his failure to inform the American public.
Hunter Biden's former business associate has raked in over $500K from pro-Biden super PAC
The consulting firm co-founded by Hunter Biden’s former business associate raked in over $500,000 from a super PAC that helped elect President Biden.
Migrants flee NYC for Canada after ‘drugs,’ ‘homeless people’ make life unbearable: report
Canada is becoming the new home for migrants after some complain life in New York City has become difficult because of rampant drug use and high rates of homelessness.
NBC's Chuck Todd asks Pete Buttigieg why Biden's accomplishments aren't being celebrated by the public
'Meet the Press' anchor Chuck Todd asked Pete Buttigieg why President Biden's achievements in office haven't been 'penetrating' the American public.
Kentucky mom says Bryan Kohberger is her 'divine masculine' and claims she sent him letters and dolled up pics
A Kentucky woman, who goes by the name Brittney J. Hislope on Facebook, wrote about her "love" for Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
China's spy balloon was a test the US 'played right into,' says former Special Ops Analyst
Former Special Operations Intel Analyst Brett Velicovich and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang react to the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon.
