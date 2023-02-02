Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does ThisjoemoodyElkhart, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Angela Lynn Brooks
Angela Lynn Ray Brooks, age 52, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, following an illness. Angela was a resident of Newman Grove, Neb., where she lived with her husband, Mark Brooks. Angela is survived by her devoted husband, Mark; her mother, Glenda (Freed, Ray) Elliott, of North Manchester; her father,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Charles ‘Dustin’ ‘Buster’ Barrett
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel. To sign the guestbook or send a condolence, go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris’ life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Rita M. Kolb
Rita M. Kolb, 65, Syracuse, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE - Kids Market announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual children’s sale in Winona Lake on March 11. The event is held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake, on the campus of Grace College. The spring sale will feature spring and...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Arrested In 1975 Cold Case Of Death Of Laurel Jean Mitchell
NOBLE COUNTY - On Monday, the Indiana State Police arrested two men alleged to be responsible for the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell in 1975, an investigation which has spanned the course of nearly a half century. According to a news release from ISP, on Aug. 6, 1975, at approximately...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The Council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 - with the resolution to be presented to the Council at their Feb. 21 meeting - after Ed Rodriguez, on behalf of La Voz Unida, gave a presentation on the program, backed by a standing-room-only crowd.
Times-Union Newspaper
Barry Andrew Announces Candidacy For Winona Lake Town Council
WINONA LAKE - Barry Andrew announced he filed for Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 in the upcoming election. Andrew, the Kosciusko County Community Corrections director, announced his candidacy for the Winona Lake Town Council Ward 4 seat being vacated by Heather James. “Service has always been the model in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 02.07.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 a.m. Sunday - Martin Gonzalez, 27, of 102 E. Ramar Drive, Warsaw, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $700. • 4:14 p.m. Sunday - Clifton...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 2.6.23
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:25 p.m. Friday - Andrew Jorge Cook, 39, of 401 N. Morgan St., lot 13, Mentone, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 2:15 p.m. Friday -...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 OK After Falling Through Ice On Silver Lake
SILVER LAKE - Two men fell through the ice and into the water at Silver Lake for about 15 minutes Sunday. According to the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the first person was able to get on the ice and start crawling as the first emergency crew unit arrived on scene. The second person was finally able to get on top of the ice and lay flat and start to make his way to the pier just as Parkview EMS and the second fire unit pulled in.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 2/4
Triton fell just short of a sectional championship Saturday night, falling 53-49 to Argos in overtime in the final game of 1A Sectional 50 at Culver Community. The Trojans end their season with a 15-9 record. Triton erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come back and force...
Comments / 0