Blockbuster Mock Trade: Lakers Land Zach LaVine And Lonzo Ball

This deal would send Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that is angling to make a move at the trade deadline, and there are many who believe they will make some sort of trade to win immediately.

NBA insider Bobby Marks has recently proposed a Los Angeles Lakers trade that would feature them getting Chicago Bulls players Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball . They would have to move the expiring contracts of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, as well as a solid defensive prospect in Max Christie, and draft compensation.

This deal could potentially be a solid move for the Los Angeles Lakers. Though they would be taking on two injury-prone players in Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine, the payoff could be immense. Lonzo Ball is one of the best complementary players in the league, as he excels at 3PT shooting, defending, and playmaking. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is one of the most dynamic scorers in the league and a seemingly perfect fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It remains to be seen if the Los Angeles Lakers will end up executing a deal with this framework. They have already been connected to Zach LaVine , but it is unclear if they would be willing to take on Lonzo Ball and his contract. This is clearly a high-risk, high-reward trade and could potentially help them get far in the playoffs this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make A Different Trade

If the Los Angeles Lakers end up deciding to keep Russell Westbrook, there are some other potential minor trades that they could make to win immediately. Previously, the team was linked with Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon .

The Rockets run the risk of a diminishing return, but Gordon seems likely to be dealt by the deadline. Interested teams include the Suns, Lakers and Bucks.

Eric Gordon is an experienced veteran that is a solid ball-handler and shot-creator coming off the bench. He has been part of many playoff runs with the Houston Rockets and could be solid as a spark plug scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With that being said, there are likely better targets for the Los Angeles Lakers if they want to help LeBron James immediately. They have a lot of options in the trade market, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future.

