ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Bill to address Louisiana insurance woes advances

By SARA CLINE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Over the years Cashona Lavergne has watched the cost of her property insurance climb in Louisiana, so much so that she debated selling her home.

Instead, she opted to offput her rising premium — which accounts for more than half of her mortgage payment — with a second job. But the Baton Rouge mother has seen the toll skyrocketing insurance costs have taken on some of her neighbors who can’t foot the bill.

“A lot of my neighbors are moving or put their house up for sale because they can’t afford to live here anymore,” Lavergne said.

Simply put, homeowner’s insurance has become nearly unaffordable in the state. Following a series of detrimental hurricanes that resulted in hundreds of thousands of claims, insurers continue to go insolvent or have opted to take their business elsewhere. Nearby, Florida has had similar, if not worse, insurance woes.

In the hopes of offering residents relief, Louisiana lawmakers Thursday — the fourth day of a special legislative session to address the ongoing insurance crisis — continued to advance a $45 million funding bill to pay for an incentive program designed to lure more insurers to the state. The legislation passed through the Senate Finance Committee Thursday and will be heard on the Senate floor Friday afternoon. The measure was already approved by the House, 90-8.

“Everyday someone is telling me ... that they are on the verge of not being able to afford their home any longer,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon told lawmakers during this week’s special session. “I truly believe that if (the funding bill is not passed), thousands of homeowners are going to lose their homes.”

Louisiana is in the midst of an insurance crisis, exacerbated by hurricanes Delta, Laura, Zeta and Ida in 2020 and 2021. The storms’ destruction generated a combined 800,000 insurance claims totaling $22 billion. As claims piled up, companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state went insolvent or left — canceling or refusing to renew existing policies.

The decreasing number of insurers forced many residents to turn to the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state-run insurer of last resort and the only option for many residents. Currently the safety-net insurance company, which is required to charge 10% above market prices and is about to boost its rates by 63%, has 120,000 residential policies. In 2021 there were only 41,000 policies.

The average annual property insurance premium of a Louisiana Citizens’ policyholder is $4,400, said Denise Gardner, Donelon’s chief of staff. Nationally, the average annual premium for property insurance in 2019 was $1,272, according to the most recent data from the Insurance Information Institute.

In the hopes of making the market more competitive and home insurance premiums more affordable, lawmakers last year passed the incentive program but did not put any significant money behind it — hence the current $45 million funding bill. Under the program, qualified companies will be awarded grants between $2 million and $10 million. In return, those insurers must provide 100% matching funds for the grant. In addition, the new premiums required to be written by each company is at least two times that total amount.

Donelon said 10 insurers are interested in participating in the program, seven of which are already writing in Louisiana. While the commissioner said he can’t guarantee that the program will decrease premiums, he hopes it will “stabilize” the market and allow about 40,000 policyholders to get off Louisiana Citizens.

The Senate will reconvene Friday at 12:30 p.m. to debate the funding bill, along with another piece of legislation pertaining to restrictions of the proposed appropriation. The legislature must adjourn the special session no later than Sunday at 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri proposal goes farther than 'Don't Say Gay' bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — K-12 public school teachers and counselors would be largely outlawed from talking about LGBTQ people under a Missouri proposal more restrictive than what critics call Florida’s “ Don’t Say Gay ” law. Republican state Sen. Mike Moon’s bill, which received a Tuesday committee hearing in the GOP-led Missouri state Senate, is among several filed across the nation this year that are similar to Florida’s new law. The Missouri proposal goes farther than the Florida law, which bars instruction on sexual orientation, gender identity and other lessons deemed not age appropriate in kindergarten through third grade. Missouri’s bill would only allow licensed mental health care providers to talk to students about gender identity and LGBTQ issues in K-12 public schools, and only if guardians first give permission.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia panel: Reforms, resources needed for election review

ATLANTA (AP) — A process recently implemented by Georgia state lawmakers to examine how county officials handle elections is likely unsustainable without more resources or reforms, according to the panel that did the first review under the law. The provision in a sweeping 2021 election overhaul allows state lawmakers who represent a given county to request a review of local election officials and their practices. That sets in motion a process that ultimately could lead to the replacement of county election officials by the State Election Board. The first three-person review panel was appointed by the state board in August 2021 at the request of Republican lawmakers in Fulton County. The state’s most populous county, Fulton, is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta and about 11% of the state’s voters. It has a history of problematic elections and has long been criticized by Republicans. Former President Donald Trump fixated on Fulton County in the wake of his narrow election loss in Georgia in 2020 and continues to push unfounded claims of widespread election fraud there.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia Senate leaders to investigate European trip spending

ATLANTA (AP) — The current leaders of the Georgia state Senate say they will investigate spending on a European trip last year by former state Senate leaders. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller and other 12 others took a taxpayer-paid trip to Germany and England last year just before the terms of Duncan and Miller ended.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Congress takes up legislation on federal aviation oversight

Congress began considering critical aviation legislation on Tuesday in the aftermath of recent close calls involving airline and cargo jets at airports in New York and Texas. Lawmakers celebrated the small number of deaths on airline flights in the United States since a 2009 crash that killed 50 people, but they noted the recent scary incidents.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Craft rails against education department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kelly Craft caused a stir with her pitch to overhaul Kentucky’s Department of Education while Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail, as the Republican gubernatorial rivals carve out positions they hope will energize GOP primary voters. The focus on such hot-button issues comes as Republican hopefuls try to stand out from the pack of 12 candidates competing in the May GOP primary. Democrats said it’s an example of Republicans taking positions “outside the mainstream” to break through the crowded primary contest. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection in a race drawing national attention to see if the popular incumbent can overcome his party’s struggles in the GOP-trending Bluegrass State. Craft railed against the education department in a campaign speech in which she called for sweeping changes in the vast agency without offering details. She vowed to push to dismantle and then revamp the department if elected in November. Portions of Craft’s speech last week were released Monday by a Democratic group specializing in research and opposition tracking.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or...
The Associated Press

Virginia Senate passes competing energy legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democrat-controlled Virginia Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would adjust the way state regulators set and oversee Dominion Energy’s electric rates and profitability. The bill that cleared the Senate in a 27-13 bipartisan vote differs substantially from a companion House measure, which also passed...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns. But Jones was able to keep legally buying firearms and law enforcement could do little. Once a deputy returned a Glock pistol...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Supporters make a push for paid family leave in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Paid Family Leave Coalition on Tuesday launched a renewed push for a paid family and medical leave benefit as the Democratic-controlled Legislature takes up the issue. Maine Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, are leading the effort. The bill is still being worked out but it’s expected to allow up to 12 weeks of benefit with up to 90% of pay, to be funded through a payroll tax divided by workers and employers. The Legislature’s Paid Family Leave Commission recommended that businesses with fewer than 15 workers be exempted from participation. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wrote and signed a bill into law in 2019 allowed earned sick days for workers, and a spokesperson said she’s awaiting final recommendations from the commission for family leave.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Lamont's budget to include permanent income tax rate cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday his new two-year budget plan will include the state’s first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996, one of several tax relief proposals he will officially unveil to the General Assembly on Wednesday. The proposed rate changes are predicted to benefit about 1.1 million of the state’s 1.7 million tax filers, according to the Democrat. “I want to cut taxes for the middle class,” Lamont said in a written statement. He said the state is in better fiscal shape compared to when he first took office four years ago and can now afford to reduce tax rates. Connecticut’s personal income tax has seven tax brackets, with rates ranging from 3% to 6.99%. The rates are marginal, affecting income up to a certain amount. Currently, a single filer pays a 3% tax on their first $10,000 of adjusted gross income and a 5% tax on income up to $50,000. Under Lamont’s plan, the 3% percent rate would be permanently lowered to 2% beginning with the 2024 income year, while the 5% rate would drop to 4.5%.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy